Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles DA George Gascon recall group on the ‘cusp’ of qualifying for vote

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers hoping to remove Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Wednesday that they have collected a substantial portion of signatures and were on the “cusp” of qualifying the effort to bring the matter before voters. The Recall George Gascon campaign has so far collected more...

Comments / 17

Lourdes Escudero
2d ago

Gascon works for satan his father!!!!!!! For he truly IS OF HIS FATHER THE DEVIL, ohhhhhhh, but they won't get away with it with God, God sees ALL HIS EVIL, and his work against God's commandments!!!!!!!

Chris Rain
2d ago

They have some type of technique I believe that allow them to cheat and keep them in office when there is a recall..?

Lynn Thompson
2d ago

I hope he gets recalled. It's becoming more and more difficult to avoid becoming a crime victim and someone who is QUALIFIED needs to take over his position. I pray for the past, current and future victims of crime.

