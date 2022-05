Last Updated on May 20, 2022 by Logansport Savings Bank. Live from Downtown Logansport at the State Theatre, the Logansport Savings Bank Jr. Board held their annual meeting on Sunday, May 15. The LSB Jr. Board was founded in 2019 and was led during that school year by Chairman, Damon Montgomery from Pioneer High School, but the inaugural board year was cut short due to the pandemic. Let’s look at the past three years.

