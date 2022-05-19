ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov: There is a champion and his name is Charles Oliveira – but he's not undisputed champion

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRS5f_0fixZFIV00

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Charles Oliveira a tremendous amount of credit. He even considers Oliveira the current UFC lightweight champion when the promotion does not.

With that said, however, there is a big distinction between UFC lightweight champion and undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov explained in a recent interview with ESPN. In his eyes, Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) is the former but not the latter.

“If Charles wins against Islam, we have to give him credit,” Nurmagomedov said. “Then he’s going to be undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Right now, I believe he’s champion. I believe even this. People talk about the half-pound. I believe he deserved it. Right now, in this moment, he deserved to be champion. He’s doing a very good job, you know? But he’s not undisputed. When I finished, I was undisputed.”

The central argument Nurmagomedov made was he fought more prime contenders and solidified himself without question as the 155-pound division’s best. Oliveira has one box left unchecked, a fighter Nurmagomedov thinks is the best in the world, his longtime teammate Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC).

Nurmagomedov heavily lobbied for Makhachev to be next, though UFC president Dana White has remained publicly noncommittal. According to Nurmagomedov, White recently ignored his texts, which lobbied for the potential matchup.

“The last couple of years, people don’t even touch him,” Nurmagomedov said. “They don’t even touch him. He fight with Drew Dober. He fight with all these guys. They’re good strikers (and) they don’t even touch him, even one time, two time. Islam dominated them, all of them. The last 11 months, he finished four opponents. He finished all of them.”

Mostly soft-spoken and serious during his fighting career, Nurmagomedov has been a bit more outspoken as a coach. Not only did he lobby for Makhachev vs. Oliveira, he wants it in Brazil and promised a finish.

“It was me. Now, it will become Islam,” Nurmagomedov said. “This is like father told. He say, ‘Last 10 years, best lightweight in the world, this is my students.’ This is how my father told. ‘When Khabib going to finish, Islam going to come.’ OK, if they want Brazil, no problem. We’re going to come to Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, no problem. We’re going to come there two weeks before the fight, rent some big house, come with big team, make weight (not like Charles Oliveira). We’re going to make weight.

“We’re going to finish Charles Oliveira on his game, on the ground – on the ground, on Brazilian land,” Nurmagomedov said. “We’re going to teach all fans what is top control, how we finish people. We’re going to get the belt and go back. We’re going to take some big hugs from Brazilian fans. They’re going to love Islam’s ground game.”

Comments / 2

Related
MMA Fighting

‘He look amazing tonight’: Khabib Nurmagomedov, other pros react to unlucky end to Junior dos Santos’ Eagle FC debut

Junior dos Santos didn’t get the win he wanted in his Eagle FC debut. Fighting for the first time since his UFC release, dos Santos suffered an unlucky third-round TKO loss to Yorgan De Castro after injuring his shoulder while throwing a punch. The former UFC heavyweight champion was likely winning the bout prior to his injury, having methodically chopped down De Castro with a relentless stream of powerful leg kicks.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 55 Results: Holm vs. Vieira

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 55 results for the Holm vs. Vieira fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 55 Twitter updates. In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Ketlen Vieira in a battle of top 135-pound contenders. Holm enjoys a two-fight winning streak coming into the contest but has been sidelined due to injuries since October 2020. Vieira defeated former UFC champion Miesha Tate via unanimous decision in her most recent bout.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Dana White
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Drew Dober
Person
Islam Makhachev
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Close-up photos of Colby Covington after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault appear in motion filed by defense

Photos showing the damage on Colby Covington’s face and his Rolex watch have surfaced in the wake of an alleged attack by UFC rival Jorge Masvidal. On Monday, Masvidal’s legal counsel, Cohen & McMullen, P.A., filed two motions, both obtained by MMA Junkie, in the ongoing criminal case as they look to inspect both Covington’s health and the damage on a Rolex they suspect could be inauthenic.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undisputed#Combat#Espn
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Ponders Scenario That Could Bring Khabib Out Of Retirement

Daniel Cormier believes there’s one scenario that could lure his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement. Cormier recently discussed the topic on a new episode of DC & RC, suggesting that, if money isn’t enough to get Khabib back, perhaps defending a friend’s honor is. A potential lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is very much a possibility.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Manny Pacquiao Concedes, Finishes Third in 2022 Philippine Presidential Election

Manny Pacquiao is forced to throw in the towel after fighting until the bitter end in his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. The results of the 2022 Philippine Election saw Pacquiao place a distant third in the presidential race, prompting the current Senator and former eight-division champion to concede defeat late Tuesday evening. Pacquiao secured 3,629,547 votes (6.86%) with more than 98% of the polling precincts reporting results as of Wednesday morning, well behind likely winner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., the son of former president and dictator Ferdinand Sr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Jordan king says 'delusional' half-brother to remain under house arrest

Jordan's King Abdullah II said Thursday his half-brother Prince Hamzah, accused of involvement in a coup plot last year, is in a state of "delusion" and will remain under house arrest. The king said in a statement released on Thursday that his half-brother would remain under house arrest, and that further restrictions would be imposed upon him.
MIDDLE EAST
MMA Fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Junior dos Santos vs. Fedor Emelianenko still ‘viable’ despite injury loss, wants co-promotion for end of 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want the unfortunate end to Junior dos Santos’ Eagle FC debut to change plans for a potential co-promoted bout against Fedor Emelianenko. Dos Santos suffered a third-round shoulder injury on Friday in the main event of Eagle FC 47, bringing his bout with Yorgan De Castro to a premature halt in his first appearance since his UFC departure. Dos Santos was likely ahead at the time of the injury, however with the ex-UFC heavyweight champion unable to continue, De Casto ultimately earned a TKO victory.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Mayweather vs. Moore results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Moore results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore fight card at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday afternoon. When the main event begins, around 4 p.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Moore live round-by-round updates for our live blog. Prior to the exhibition main event, we’ll have live updates and results of all the undercard fights below.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov urges Dana White to let him coach The Ultimate Fighter with Tony Ferguson: “Call me back!”

Former UFC lightweight champion is serious about coaching The Ultimate Fighter against Tony Ferguson. ‘The Eagle’ and ‘El Cucuy’ have one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history. Despite that, the two never fought thanks to multiple bookings falling through over the years. Their fight cancelations happening due to everything from botched weight cuts to a pandemic.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan says Charles Oliveira ‘got screwed’ by UFC 274 weight situation

Joe Rogan thinks Charles Oliveira got screwed. At UFC 274, Oliveira faced Justin Gaethje in what was supposed to be his second lightweight title defense, but there was one small problem: Oliveira didn’t make weight. The lightweight champion came in .5 pounds over the 155-pound weight limit and was unable to cut the necessary excess despite being given an additional hour to do so. As a result, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title, a UFC first. He still fought Gaethje at UFC 274, winning by first-round submission and now “Do Bronx” is no longer the champion and for UFC commentator Joe Rogan, that’s a raw deal.
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract Status Amid Walkout

That’s one way to fix things. The biggest WWE story of the week has been Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on the company this week on Monday Night Raw. This opens up a variety of questions, including what it means for the wrestlers’ futures. It is not clear what WWE is planning to do with them at the moment, but there might be a detail that changes the situation for one of them.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy