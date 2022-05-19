ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Comedian praises Lance Bass’ Amber Heard TikTok as ‘Oscar performance’

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STa5c_0fixVKHc00

Not everyone was offended by Lance Bass’ TikTok reenactment of Amber Heard’s testimony in her ongoing defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Comedian Jenny Johnson found the since-deleted video to be quite amusing, hailing the *NSYNC alum’s performance in it as worthy of an Academy Award.

“It feels like this Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial has been going on forever and as if I needed another reason to love @lancebass anymore… 🎶Then a hero comes along…🎶 Swipe to watch this Oscar performance —->,” she wrote on Instagram , having snagged Bass’ video before it was taken down.

In the short clip, the “Bye Bye Bye” singer acted out the part of Heard’s testimony in which she described the first time Depp, 58, allegedly struck her during their brief marriage. The actress’ real-life voice played in the background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45faQ6_0fixVKHc00
Comedian Jenny Johnson thought Lance Bass’ reenactment of Amber Heard’s testimony was hilarious.
lancebass/TikTok

“I lose my balance. At this point, we’re sitting next to each other on the edge of the couch — or, I was on the edge of the couch,” Heard, 36, said in court, as Bass, 43, stumbled across his living room and made his way to the couch.

“I was just sitting there on this carpet, looking at this dirty carpet, wondering how I wound up on this carpet and why I never noticed that the carpet was so filthy before,” she continued, as a confused Bass threw himself onto the ground and sniffed the shag rug beneath him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2tuW_0fixVKHc00
Johnson said Bass’ performance in the since-deleted video was worthy of an Oscar.
jennyjohnsonhi5/Instagram

Simultaneously, someone off camera — perhaps husband Michael Turchin — threw ripped-up pieces of paper onto the former boy band member and the floor.

“I just didn’t know what else to do, I didn’t know what to say, I didn’t know how to react,” Heard’s voice trailed off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKhUC_0fixVKHc00
Bass mocked Heard’s recollection of the first time Depp allegedly hit her.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bass deleted the post following a slew of backlash from critics who felt it was in poor taste to make a mockery of the alleged domestic violence.

As one dissenter argued, the video could potentially “dissuade victims from ever coming forward again.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is currently battling it out with the “Aquaman” actress over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote in which she described herself as a victim of physical and sexual abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PxcNO_0fixVKHc00
Depp denies Heard’s claims and alleges they defamed him.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Although she did not mention Depp by name, he alleges that the piece tarnished his reputation and career.

The “Edward Scissorhands” star has long denied his ex-wife’s claims that he beat her and threatened to kill her while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

They were married from 2015 to 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Academy Award
OK! Magazine

Was Amber Heard Doing Drugs In The Courtroom? Why Viewers Think So

Last week, Amber Heard took the stand in her case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and since then, viewers have accused the actress, 36, of everything from quoting movies in her testimony to fake crying. But now, a viral video has people believing that she may have been snorting drugs in court.In the clip, Heard looks down before bringing a tissue to her nose, holding it there for a second and then removing the tissue and wiping her nose a few times and sniffling. Many agreed that her behavior looked suspicious, but others thought people were getting carried away."How does one...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Toxic Twin Flames? Friends Worry Megan Fox Is 'Obsessed' With Her Machine Gun Kelly Romance, She 'Set Off Alarm Bells'

Getting dark: an insider says those close to Megan Fox are worried her all-consuming relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly isn’t healthy. Ever since the actress, 35, hooked up with MGK (real name: Colson Baker) in 2020, “it’s like she’s totally obsessed with their romance and nothing else matters to her,” dishes the insider.After the musician, 32, recently told shock jock Howard Stern that his union with Fox was “ecstasy and agony for sure” and that she had told him they should “go out on a murder/suicide” if they ever split up, “that really set off alarm bells among her...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

After a C-Section, Hysterectomy, and Lipo, Amy Schumer Just Wants to "Feel Hot"

Comedian and mother Amy Schumer is ready for summer — not with a blanket and an umbrella but with self-love and a hot attitude. Yesterday, she shared an Instagram photo of her posing in lingerie, heels, and sunglasses next to a rack full of dumbbells. The caption says, "C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let's go. Who's with me?"
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy