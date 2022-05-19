ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Charles Barkley Trolls Warriors Fans

NBA legend Charles Barkley heckled Golden State Warriors fans before Game 1 against the Dallas Maviecks in California.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in California, and before the game Basketball Hall of Famer decided to troll Warriors fans.

The NBA legend yelled into a crowd of Warriors fans outside of the arena, and said "let's go Mavs".

The crowd obviously booed at his assertion.

The Warriors are back in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to the drought, they had been to the NBA Finals for five straight years, and won three titles during that time span.

This is their sixth time in the Conference Finals in the last eight seasons.

As for the Mavs, they are out of the first-round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season when they beat LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat for the NBA Championship.

