UKRAINE GAINS NEW GROUND IN PUSH TOWARD RUSSIAN BORDER

Vladimir Putin Health Speculation Intensifies After New Video Emerges
Vladimir Putin's hand appears to tremble before he greets another man, which has sparked further concern over the Russian leader's health.
Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson
Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
Putin's Daughter Reveals Her Views on Ukraine War in Leaked Messages—Report
Maria Vorontsova allegedly took part in discussions on Telegram, according to an unconfirmed report by Dmitry Kolezev, editor-in-chief of the website Republic.
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health
EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
'I'm smiling': Ret. Lt. Gen. Hertling reacts to Putin news
Ret. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling joins Ana Cabrera to discuss reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin is making tactical military decisions in Russia’s months-long war in Ukraine.
Putin's message to Biden? Russia pounds five railway stations in central and western Ukraine after Blinken travelled to Kyiv by train
Railway stations in central and western Ukraine have been bombed by Russia today, just hours after two of America's top officials visited Kyiv by rail. Russian missiles hit stations in the Lviv, Rivne, Vinnyista and Kyiv regions in the early hours, Ukrainian media reported, including one in the town of Krasne - just 70 miles from the border with Poland. More explosions were heard in Zhmerynka, in central Ukraine, around 150 miles south west of Kyiv.
Russia Threatens Japan With 'Retaliatory Measures' Over U.S. Naval Exercise
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov made the comments to Russian state-owned newswire RIA Novosti.
Deaths of 2 Russian oligarchs within 48 hours add to wave of executives found dead in ‘suspicious’ circumstances
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two Russian oligarchs found dead alongside their families within 48 hours of each other are the latest high-profile executives to die in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the year.
Biden shut down Harris in meeting and took GOP senators ‘aback,’ book says
When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, he promised his former campaign rival would be one of the most influential voices in the White House.
Ukraine Blows Up Russia's Best Tank With Help From Sweden
Ukraine's Defense Ministry shared a video showing an aerial view of a tank in the distance just before it was struck and engulfed in flames.
Fiery Explosions as Huge Russian Base in Ukraine Blitzed With Rocket Fire
Aerial footage shows fiery explosions taking place one after the other at a massive Russian military camp in Ukraine.
Ukraine – Russian war LIVE: Putin receives FIERCE warning from Zelensky as ‘storming’ of Mariupol steel plant begins
PRESIDENT Zelensky has issued a fierce warning to Vladimir Putin in his nightly address, making it clear he will not back down. The Ukrainian said the Russians would meet the same fate of all previous invaders over the centuries, moments after Putin attended Moscow's Victory Day parade. Zelensky said: "On...
The FBI seized Prada shoes, sunglasses, and hiking boots during raids on 2 mansions linked to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, report says
The FBI also seized financial records and fine art in the October 2021 raids on properties linked to billionaire Oleg Deripaska, per Bloomberg.
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
U.S. Preparing Plan To Destroy Russia's Black Sea Fleet—Ukraine
Anton Gerashchenko said U.S. officials are in talks to deliver anti-ship missiles as fears grow a Russian Black Sea blockade threatens world food supplies.
Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping
Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
Ukraine Attacks Inside Russia May Lead To Dangerous Escalation of War
Reported attacks by Ukraine in Russia could be used by Moscow to portray Ukraine as the aggressor and strengthen the case for mass mobilization.
Putin Ally Pushes Russia Toward War With Poland
Recent "denazification" comments posted by Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian parliament, could further strain tensions between Russia and Europe.
Russia May Abandon Captured Troops in Ukraine
Russia might want to avoid having to exchange captured members of Ukraine's Azov regiment, who have been called "Nazi criminals."
Marjorie Taylor Greene told Meadows that 'several' GOP lawmakers believed a Trump martial law declaration was the 'only way to save our Republic'
Greene testified on Friday that she didn't recall whether she asked Trump to invoke military rule, despite telling Meadows to relay the idea to Trump.
