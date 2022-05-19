MU men's golf finishes 10th at regionals, ending season

Missouri men’s golf’s 2021-22 season came to an end Wednesday in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Tigers needed to produce one of their lowest rounds of the season if they were to advance to the national championship from the Norman Regional site, but the third and final round of the event ended up looking a lot like the two that came before it at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

Missouri finished the event 21 over and in 10th, five spots on the leaderboard and 25 strokes adrift of a season-extending qualifying place. A 7-over 295 in Round 3 split the difference of the Tigers’ first and second rounds, when they shot 294 and 296.

Oklahoma made the most of its home-course advantage, taking first place at 26 under. Ten strokes further back, overnight leaders Auburn had to settle for second and a national-championship berth.

Ole Miss and Texas finished third and fourth, respectively. Utah grabbed the last ticket to Scottsdale, Arizona, at 4 under, six strokes ahead of first-team-out South Carolina.

Missouri’s YuTa Tsai had been in contention for the one spot offered to nationals, handed to the lowest individual not on a qualifying team. He closed with a 1-over 73 to finish the event even par and tied for 20th.

Tsai would have needed to match his 67 from Round 2 to qualify, as he finished six strokes behind the Gamecocks’ Evans Lewis, who finished the event 6 under and tied for fifth to extend his season.

Ole Miss’ Jackson Suber won the individual title at 11 under.

Jack Lundin posted Missouri’s lowest score of the day, knocking it around in 72. He finished tied for 56th.

Tolton grad Jack Parker would have matched that score, were it not for a double bogey on his final hole of the event. He had to settle for 74 and tied for 32nd.

Charlie Crockett shot 76 for MU’s final counting score of the round and a share of 56th. Tommy Boone had his score dropped after a closing 78. He finished 68th.

Aside from Parker, who closed his career in Norman, Missouri could return the rest of its roster in the fall. The Tigers also have signed incoming freshmen Alfons Bondesson out of Gothenburg, Sweden, and Antonio Safa out of Terreón, Mexico.