Basquiat owned by Japan's Maezawa sells for $85 mn

By Tolga Akmen
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
The Jean-Michel Basquiat artwork sold for $85 million at auction in New York /AFP

Jean-Michel Basquiat's "Untitled" 1982 sold for $85 million at auction in New York Wednesday, well above its pre-sale estimate and netting Japanese billionaire space tourist Yusaku Maezawa a tidy profit.

Phillips auction house sold the 16-foot-wide painting on behalf of Maezawa, who purchased it in 2016 for $57.3 million.

The auctioneers had tipped it to go for around $70 million.

Phillips announced in a statement in March that it would put the artwork under the hammer.

Maezawa, the mega-rich founder of Japan's largest online fashion mall, said in the statement that the past six years of owning the painting were "a great pleasure."

But art "should be shared so that it can be a part of everyone's lives," he added.

Ahead of its sale, the massive artwork went on an international tour, being displayed in London, Los Angeles and Taipei.

Maezawa, who in 2017 set a new auction record for Basquiat works when he paid $110.5 million for another painting by the 20th century giant, has said he plans to create a new museum to exhibit his collection.

He founded the Contemporary Art Foundation in Tokyo and was on the 2017 list of "Top 200 Collectors" by the ARTnews magazine based in New York.

He has been in the headlines more recently for becoming the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station with Russia's space agency.

His odyssey is believed to have cost around 10 billion yen ($87 million), and he plans to follow it up with a trip around the Moon organized by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Upworthy

A woman's $34 Goodwill bargain buy ends up being a priceless ancient Roman artifact

Ah, the Goodwill. Thrifting has become even more part of American culture since Macklemore’s mega hit “ Thrift Shop ” was released 10 years ago. You can find just about anything you want, from formal dresses to large furniture items and antiques. Walking out of a thrift store with goodies haphazardly thrown into crinkled recycled plastic bags makes you feel like you’ve just struck the jackpot, but for one woman, a jackpot is exactly what she struck. In 2018, art collector, Laura Young of Austin, Texas, was doing her usual thrift store run to look for hidden gems when she stumbled across a sculpture. The sculpture caught her eye, especially since she looks for undervalued or rare art pieces while thrifting. The sculpture was a steal at $34.99, so taking it home was a no-brainer.
AUSTIN, TX
Robb Report

The 101-Carat Cartier Art Deco Bracelet Could Fetch Up to $1.25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Diamonds—and emeralds—are a girl’s best friend. Bonhams is about to auction off a stunning emerald and diamond Cartier bracelet that’s estimated to hammer down for $750,000 to $1.25 million. Dated circa 1926, the bracelet comes in at 101 carats and features seven enormous Colombian emeralds interspersed with baguette-cut diamonds. “This is an extraordinary bracelet that is a once-in-a-lifetime jewel,” Caroline Morrissey, the director of jewelry for Bonhams New York, told Barron’s Penta. “The size and quality of the emeralds is unusual, and transfixing, and draws the viewing into the stone.” The bracelet was originally owned by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
architecturaldigest.com

Designed by Son of Tiffany & Co. Founder, a Gilded Age Mansion Is on Sale For $17 Million

Though the Tiffany name may be most readily associated with Tiffany & Co., Art Nouveau artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, the son of the iconic jewelry company’s founder, made his own indelible impression on American design. His unforgettable mosaic lamps continue to fetch sky-high prices at auction, with two rare lamps fetching over $3 million each at auction in recent years, and hundreds of copycats still being produced and cherished worldwide. What fewer may know is that Tiffany also embarked on several large-scale residential design projects, including a since destroyed glass wall at the White House. The only standing Tiffany-designed home in the world, Boston’s Ayer Mansion, has just been listed for $17 million.
REAL ESTATE
ARTnews

Cajsa von Zeipel’s Baroque Sculptures of Queer Young People Make an Impression at Frieze New York

Click here to read the full article. There aren’t many provocative works at this year’s Frieze New York, which on the one hand is a reprieve, given that dealers sometimes resort to shock tactics as cheap stunts, and on the other is a disappointment, since business-as-usual can grow boring. Two new sculptures by Cajsa von Zeipel, however, deliever a pleasant jolt at Company Gallery’s booth. In recent years, Von Zeipel has developed a following for her silicone sculptures, which often feature übercool young people arranged in contortions that seem vaguely sexual. Adding to the intrigue is the fact these people, most...
DESIGN
papermag.com

Kim Kardashian Banned from Buying Certain Ferraris

While most brands are chomping at the bit for Kim Kardashian to be seen with their products, Ferrari definitely isn't one of them. Earlier this week, a Ferrari spokesperson revealed to Spanish newspaper Marca that the Skims founder isn't allowed to purchase certain kinds of vehicles from them, including any of its exclusive models, as "Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions." However, the rep went on to clarify that no customer is explicitly banned per se, as the star is still able to buy standard Ferrari models.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

