Adams says NYC won't reimplement pandemic restrictions as fifth coronavirus wave mounts

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Mayor Eric Adams rejected the idea of reimplementing school mask mandates or other pandemic safety measures on Wednesday despite the influx of COVID-19 cases.

City transitioned to “high” COVID alert level on Tuesday, with a case rate of 338.33 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 10.5 per 100,000 as of Wednesday.

Adams’ own health department recommends wearing a mask in crowded areas or while indoors at the “high” alert level, but chief equity officer for the city’s health department Dr. Torian Easterling backed the mayor and argued the recommendation would be enough to convince people to wear masks.

"I'm proud of what we're doing. We're not going to let COVID outsmart us," Adams said.

Adams ended the school mask mandate in early March as the Omicron wave subsided. It was one of the last pandemic restrictions to be lifted in New York City.

NYC public schools routinely test students and staff.

There were 2,083 COVID cases in the New York City public school system as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Education.