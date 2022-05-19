ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island EMT hospitalized after being shot by intoxicated patient

By Adam Warner, Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An EMT was shot by a patient inside of an ambulance on Staten Island Wednesday night, police said.

The EMT and his partner were responding to a disorderly and intoxicated person outside the Funkey Monkey Lounge on Forest Avenue in West Brighton, where they encountered the suspect, 37-year-old Thomas McCauley, around 7:40 p.m.

McCauley was loaded into the ambulance, where he allegedly shot the EMT.

“The aided male brandished a firearm and fired one round from inside of the ambulance, which struck the 25-year-old EMT in the shoulder,” NYPD Inspector Mark Molinari said.

“The driver of the ambulance pulled over in the vicinity of 646 Forest Ave., where the aided male fled out the back door of the ambulance,” Molinari said.

A retired NYPD detective and an off-duty Sanitation Department lieutenant quickly apprehended McCauley.

A .38-caliber revolver was recovered at the scene, police said.

The EMT was driven by his partner to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

