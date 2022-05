SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — High school students in Sun Prairie showed off their new Habitat for Humanity build with an open house on Friday. The home on Kamperschroer Way on the city’s east side was built entirely by students and teachers. It was made possible through a partnership between the Sun Prairie Area School District and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County to give the students some significant hands-on building experience.

