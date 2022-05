Hundreds of hours of audio from an unlikely historical source are now archived on the internet, and available for anyone to listen to. Southeast Native Radio was broadcast over KTOO in Juneau for 16 years, from 1985 to 2001. The volunteer-produced show played as current affairs at the time, but twenty-one years later it’s become a window into the lives of the people and events that shaped Native culture in the region over the last century.

