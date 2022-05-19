ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Charles "Dale" Snyder

By Master Control
WDTV
 3 days ago

Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Charles "Dale" Snyder, 82, of Weston passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Donegal, PA on April 16, 1940, a son of...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Pearl Jeanette Fluharty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pearl Jeanette Fluharty, 98, of Rock Lake Community passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Metz the daughter of the late Chester and Nellie Renner Hibbs.She graduated from Mannington High School. She was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker. She enjoyed golfing with her husband at Tygart Lake where she even had a hole in one. She also enjoyed bowling and ice skating. She was a member of the Rock Lake Community for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she has preceded in death by her husband of 76 years Lawrence Wayne Fluharty.She is survived by her son Larry W. Fluharty and his wife Debra of Fairmont; grandchildren Matthew W. Fluharty and his wife Mandy of Bridgeport and Mark A. Fluharty of Fairmont and one great grandson Vincent W. Fluharty.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 :00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.Online memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Shirley Jean Fisher

Shirley Jean Fisher, 82, of Hacker Valley, formerly of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 3, 1939, in Webster Springs to the late Ora Cogar and Lenora Carter Cogar. She was raised by her grandparents, Ben Cogar and Nora Cogar, at Sugar Creek in Webster County, WV. She had many fond memories growing up on Sugar Creek with her grandparents, brother Bennie H. Cogar, and cousins Waymond Cogar and Dink Cogar, whom have all since passed away. Shirley is also preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, L. Duane “Dee” Fisher.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Debra Kay Dix

Debra Kay Dix, 62, of 6131 Jesse Run Road in Jane Lew, was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:24 p.m. at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on October 26, 1959, in Gassaway, WV. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold R. Burrows of Jane Lew; and her two sisters: Patricia Burrows and Tina Burrows, who both passed at a young age. Debra is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard L. Dix of Jane Lew. Debra and Richard were joined in marriage June 24, 1978, in Lost Creek. She is also survived by her six loving children: Jennifer Smith and husband, Tim, Olive Rule and husband, Zachary, Richard L. Dix Jr. and wife, Mindy, all of Jane Lew, Stella Donaldson and husband, BJ, of Weston, Jesse Dix of Florida, and Angelica Eagle and husband, Jeremy, of West Milford; eighteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother, Virginia Metz of Lost Creek; two sisters: Karen Groves and Anita Clark and their spouses all of Jane Lew; one brother, Ray Burrows of Lost Creek; step-mother, Shirley Burrows of Jane Lew; three step-siblings: Sherry Sellers, Carol Elliot, and Mike Dix all of Jane Lew; and several nieces and nephews. Debra enjoyed spending time with her husband and family whenever possible. She also liked gardening, canning, listening to music, and spoiling her dogs. Debra will forever be missed and her memory will live on in the hearts of her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, and the hearts of everyone who loved her. Debra’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Debra Kay Dix. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Gordon "Hank" Lewis Somerville

Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville, 86, of Good Hope, passed away on May, 19, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. He was born at his parents, the late Glen and Mary Ellen Cox Somerville, home in Harrison County on September 17, 1935. When his father went to the service, Hank stayed with his paternal grandmother, Odna Somerville. In addition to his parents, Hank was greeted in Heaven his stepmother, Hazel Somerville. Hank married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Somerville on September 1, 1956, and was blessed to spend 60 wonderful years together before her passing on February 3. 2017. Forever cherishing their memories of Hank are his three daughters: LeaAnn Dobbins and husband, Chuck, Joy Workman and husband, Joe, Missie Grim and husband, Rick; and one son, Greg Sommerville, all of Good Hope; ten grandchildren: Zachary Dobbins and wife, Gina, Jeremy Dobbins and wife, Tricia, Megan Williams and husband, Eli, Eddie Butcher and fiance, Lana, Heather Leary and husband, Brandon, Caleb Somerville, Lexi Grimm, Justin Somerville, Cody Somerville and wife, Chasity, and Sarah Somerville; fourteen great-grandchildren: John Anthony Dobbins, Samuel Dobbins, Zach Dobbins, Malaki Williams, Isaiah Williams, Jameson Williams, Liliana Leary, Lydia Leary, Bentley Somerville, Bralyn Somerville, and Bryer Somerville, Blaykin Somerville, Oaklynn Somerville, Noah Somerville; and one sister, Sue Crown and husband, David, of Gainesville, FL. Hank graduated from Unidis High School in 1954. Following graduation Hank started working for Hope Gas in 1955 as a heavy equipment operator. He took great pride in keeping his truck spotless. Hank retired in 1993 with 38 years of service. After retirement he spent time riding horses with his children and grandchildren. Hank spent many years showing horses with his children. He rode a parade horse that won many state championships. His wife Barbara made all of his costumes. Hank also enjoyed riding with his special friends: Shana and Matt Gould, Connie and Bobby Lewis, Dave Bunch, and Missy Callahan. He loved putting up hay with all of his family and teaching them to drive the tractor. He also helped his friend Dave Gaines and the late Dave Allman put up hay. Hank was a wonderful father, grandfather, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him. A private interment will take place at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Road in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Gordon “Hank” Lewis Somerville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Weston, WV
Weston, WV
Cleveland, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Jane Lew, WV
WDTV

Gerald Nelson Holbert

Gerald Nelson Holbert, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Clarksburg on January 24, 1959, a son of Helen Louise (Anderson) Holbert Fleming, who survives in Bridgeport, and the late Daniel David Holbert. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his only child Cassandra Gatlin and her husband Andrew of Midway, FL; his granddaughter, Peyton Danielle Gatlin; a sister Joyce Morgan of Princeton; two brothers, David Holbert of Bridgeport and Rodney Holbert and his wife Sherry of Fairmont; four nephews Michael Morgan and his wife Malorie, James Morgan and his wife Brittany, Daniel Holbert and his wife Maria, and Lawrence Morgan and his companion Amber Turner; and four great nieces and nephews, Blaine Morgan, Kerrigan Morgan, Willow Morgan, and Ryker Morgan. In addition to his father, Gerald was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Holbert, and his stepfather James Fleming. Gerald was a 1977 graduate of Bridgeport High School, and had retired from Price Cutter in Clarksburg. He previously worked for Clarksburg Casket Company, Asplundh, and Defazio Oil. He loved playing with his granddaughter, greatly enjoyed swimming at Arden, and NASCAR races. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, May 19, 2022, where a celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at 7 p.m. with Reverend Thomas P. Horne presiding. Condolences to the Holbert Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker

Georgia Luella Elbon Baker, 92, of Reynoldsville, passed away at her home Tuesday afternoon, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reynoldsville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Lester Harrison Elbon and Ella Luella Valentine Elbon. On December 26, 1946, she married Harold “Dean” Baker, who preceded her in death on September 5, 2000. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Gola Baker, Reynoldsville, Kevin and Terri Wells Baker, Sardis; one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wells, Buffalo Calf; seven grandchildren, Meredith Baker, Amy Matheny and her husband Glen, Jennifer Wells, Aaron Baker and his wife Markee, Jami Johnson and her husband Ralph, Nicole Doxey and her husband Cale, Randi Marie Tarte and her husband Shayne; eight great-grandchildren, Peyton Baker and his fiancé Olivia Hawkinberry, Maliyah Cottingham, Valencia Hickman and her companion Adam Genteel, Donavan Hickman, Leona Baker, Jalynn Johnson, Zoey Johnson, and Indie Tarte; two great-great grandchildren Berkley Jo Summers and Raegan Baker and one sister Carole Harvey of Fontana, CA. In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Baker Bowers; two brothers, Lester Elbon and Valentine Elbon and five sisters, Pauline Elbon, Adelaide Nixon, Constance Elbon, Mildred Ridenour and Joan Dennison. Georgia graduated from Victory High School in 1947. She worked in the Harrison County Assessor’s Office for 30 years, retiring in 1997 as a Deputy Assessor. She was a member of the Reynoldsville New Hope Christian Church. She was also a member of the Harrison County Senior Center, the Clarksburg VFW Post 573, the Sardis CEOS, and was treasurer for the POW-MIA Barbwire Charter Department of WV. Georgia was an avid bingo and bunco player but she will be mostly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 The family would like to give special thanks the Staff of WVU Hospital 7W; and to WVU Hospice for the care Georgia received at her home. Condolences for the Baker family may be sent to burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 2 – 8 p.m. on Sunday, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, with Reverend Bobby Marino presiding. Interment will follow in the West Virginia National Cemetery. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
REYNOLDSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Robert Edward Criss

Robert Edward Criss, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Clarksburg Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on May 6, 1948, a son of the late Holly and Flora Mae Howell Criss. Robert was married on October 22, 1983, to his wife of 39 years, Carolyn Ann Woofter Criss. Also surviving are his children, Robert E. Criss Jr. of Stonewood, Flora L. Riffle and husband Robert of Gypsy, WV, and Bryan Criss and companion Amanda Riddle of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Amber Criss, Ashley Criss, Paisley Jayde Criss, Michael Riffle, and Bobby Riffle; eight great grandchildren, Riviera, Braylen, Saphira, Zander, and Athena, Nevaeh, Austin, and Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Criss and Bill Criss. Robert was a graduate of Lumberport High School Class of 1967 and retired from Precision Coil after 18 years as a maintenance boss. He enjoyed hunting, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Steelers. He also enjoyed playing softball. He was a hard worker and was always on the go, but above all, he was a loving and kind man. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund for Robert Criss. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Carmela Marie Merendino

Carmela Marie Merendino, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, May 18, 2022 at John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont. She was born in Fairmont on July 15, 1932, a daughter of the late Frank “Chick” and Mary Martello Merendino. Carmela was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she did many ministries including serving in the choir, as the organist and as an eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Sierra Club and the Legion of Mary. She graduated from St. Peters High School and St. Mary’s Nursing School. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Fairmont General Hospital for 40 years. She was the Supervising Nurse in the Pediatrics Department. She also worked as a nursing instructor at Fairmont State University. She is survived by her loving sister Patricia Greco of Fairmont; nieces Celeste Porturica, Anna McKenzie and her husband Chris, Patty Wade and her husband Kim, and Mary Haymond her husband David, Judi Greco her fiancé Jeff, Roseanna Lavorata and her husband Carl, Cathy Shaw and her fiancé Mark; nephews Rick Greco, Joseph Merendino Jr. and his wife Janie and Jamie Merendino and his wife Mary Ellen; and several special great nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Francis Merendino, Sr.; brother-in-law Albert R. Greco; sister-in-law Virginia Merendino; and nephews Donnie Shaw and Ed Porturica. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., a Vigil Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Tuesday May 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Jojan Joseph, CST officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. The family would like to thank the care at her nursing homes and especially her recent residency at John Manchin Health Care Center where she was loved and cared for as family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Carol Madeline Nallen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carol M. Nallen, 81 of Fairmont and formerly of Washington, D.C. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center at WVU Medicine. She was born in Fairmont on September 05, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles Nallen and Hazel Madeline Bowers Nallen.She graduated Fairmont Senior High School in 1958. She attended West Virginia State College for two years from 1959 to 1961. She retired with 35 years of service as a Food Service Manager from Marriott Hospitality. She was a faithful member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, tennis, music and most enjoyed time with her family and friends.He is survived by her loving son Mark Hilson of Fairmont; one brother Charles W. Nallen of Fairmont; three grandchildren Ronald Smith of Fairmont, Dominque Lee of Charlotte, NC, and Jordan Stevens of Morgantown; three great grandchildren Sebastian Lee of Charlotte, NC, Rayonia and Ramier Smith both Morgantown; an aunt Mildred Stribling of Mitchellville, MD and dear special friend, who was like a sister, Sandra Waters Brown of Fort Washington, MD.In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her paternal grandparents Delphia and Willard Nallen and maternal grandparents Bessie and Claude Bowers.Friends may call at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Monday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday afternoon. A call was received at approximately 4:17 p.m. about a structure fire in Jane Lew on Oak Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said it is a working fire. A...
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders. The lunch took place at East Marion Park. It was their way of giving back to the first responders. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and plenty of food were served to the responders. The Service Administrator of...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Olive Garden confirms grand opening date for Clarksburg location

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Olive Garden has confirmed a grand opening date for its new location in Clarksburg. According to the Harrison County Chamber, the restaurant’s grand opening will be on Monday, May 23. A ribbon cutting ceremony will also be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Olive Garden...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Class A State Track Meet results

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Results (1st-6th) are listed below, full results can be found here: Meet Results (kvtfoa.net) opyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) All lanes of I-79 have since reopened. A truck flipped at mile marker 153 and has one lane northbound and one lane southbound shut down, according to a 5 News reporter. The truck is currently blocking the left lane southbound. The right lane...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Joseph Williams' Morning Forecast | May 20, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A disturbance brought heavy showers and even a thunderstorm into our area this morning, but that will leave later this morning. After that, a low-pressure system will lift warm air into our region, with strong southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Skies will also be partly cloudy, so expect filtered sunshine at times. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low-90s, potentially breaking daily record highs. Heat indices could reach into the upper-90s, even breaking the triple-digit mark in some areas. This could cause heat-related health problems, so drink plenty of water and plan accordingly, such as staying indoors during the afternoon. Also, avoid walking on hot pavement or leaving animals and children in cars, as they can get really hot. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, and winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will stay mostly sunny, although a combination of instability from the heat, plus a cold front out west, could result in pop-up showers. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s to low-90s again, tying and potentially breaking daily record highs. Heat indices will be in the upper-90s and even triple-digits again, so drink plenty of water and take other precautions to stay cool. Overall, tomorrow will be hot. Then on Sunday, a cold front pushes in during the afternoon, bringing showers and scattered thunderstorms into our area. They could bring up to 0.5″ of rain in some areas by late-evening, so it will be a little messy. The rain will also cool us down into the mid-80s on Sunday. By Monday, temperatures will drop into the low-70s thanks to the cooler air, giving us a break from the heat. Afterwards, temperatures will rise back to seasonable levels during the rest of the week, and we stay dry until showers and thunderstorms return later in the week. In short, the weekend starts with hot, summer-like temperatures, before rain moves in on Sunday and we cool down early next week.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man crashes motorcycle after police chase in Upshur County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man crashed his motorcycle after fleeing from Upshur County officers on Wednesday. Deputies stopped a green motorcycle on Little Sand Run Road Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:40, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the motorcycle,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Westover residents "Hop with a Cop" for National Police Week

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - May 15-21 was National Police Week across the country. In Monongalia County, law enforcement officers with the Westover Police Department were invited to jump and play games with kids in the community at the Launchpad Trampoline Park. Deputy Chief of Westover Police, Scott Carl, said he...
WESTOVER, WV

