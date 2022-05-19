ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

Southington softball back on track with 8-0 win over Bristol Central

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

Since the Southington softball team lost to Masuk on May 10, the Blue Knights have been re-energized.

Wednesday, Southington, the defending Class LL champion, won its fourth straight game, 8-0, over Bristol Central in a CCC interdivisional game.

Ashlyn Desaulniers, one of 10 Southington seniors, went 4-for-4 and scored two runs for the Blue Knights (17-1) and senior pitcher Sam Sullivan gave up two hits and struck out nine in five innings for the win.

Bristol Central (16-3) had won nine straight before Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of volatility in that lineup,” Bristol Central coach Monica Hayes said. “They put pressure on you to make plays. They don’t just steal bases and bunt. They hit balls in the gaps.

“And we have good pitching. We had a bunch of errors but they had six earned runs.”

Southington was missing coach Davina Hernandez, who also missed Tuesday’s game against RHAM due to illness. Michele Boisvert, a Southington assistant, said Hernandez would be back either Thursday or Friday.

“I’ve been with Davina for nine years, I know how she coaches,” Boisvert said. “Our job was just to hold the ship, to keep playing the way we play and keep doing what we do and we did. We bunted, stole bases and made plays.”

Desaulniers led off the game with a single to right and Elyse Picard reached on an error and both scored on ????? Sullivan’s single in the first inning. Desaulniers doubled home another run in the second and tripled and scored again in fourth.

“Recently, I’ve been more up and down [hitting],” Desaulniers said. “In the beginning of the season I was on fire but then calmed down a little bit and picked it up this past week.”

Sullivan gave up a triple and infield single to Bristol Central’s Leah Sklenka and had one walk.

“I just needed to get ahead in the count, then just be aggressive at the plate and score and we did that,” Sullivan. “We did great in the field; they made the plays for me.

“I had confidence in all my pitches and they were all working.”

Southington got two runs in the third and three in the fourth. Sam Rogers also had two hits and scored two runs.

It was a long way from the way the Blue Knights struggled uncharacteristically against Masuk, losing 6-0, in Monroe last week.

“We didn’t do the best hitting that game,” Sullivan said. “Our discipline was kind of off . We weren’t aggressive. Low energy. We definitely picked it up after that and came back.

“I think the loss was good. It motivated us to go in and get the bats going again.”

Said Boisvert: “They did have a bad game against Masuk, but it makes you better. To stay undefeated is hard.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
merrimackathletics.com

Baseball Downed by Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. – The Merrimack College baseball team was downed by Central Connecticut State University on Friday afternoon, 11-1. Kurtis Stadnicki led the Warriors with three hits on the afternoon. Jake Macchi hit his third home run of the season to give Merrimack its lone run on the afternoon.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
merrimackathletics.com

Baseball Suffers Setback Against Central Connecticut, Thursday

EW BRITAIN, CONN. – The Merrimack College baseball team suffered a loss on Friday afternoon against Central Connecticut State University. The teams were tied heading into the bottom of the eighth. The Blue Devils then scored five runs to pull away and win the game. Braydon Dolbashian had the lone RBI for the Warriors, scoring Christian Gemelli who singled earlier in the inning. Merrimack starter Wyatt Villella threw seven strong, allowing just one run on four hits, striking out nine.
MERRIMACK, NH
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - We have been visiting the high school days, but how was college back in the 90s. We checked out Connecticut College in New London. That’s where a hall of famer that literally left his mark at his alma mater. His name is Dwayne Stallings,...
NEW LONDON, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $50K CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Windsor Package Store

A pair of CT Lottery players from New England are feeling lucky after cashing in scratch-off tickets worth $50,000 that were sold at area convenience and package stores. Lottery officials announced that in New London County on Monday, May 16, Westerly, Rhode Island resident Amede Leclair cashed in a top-prize winning "$50,000 50th Anniversary" ticket that was sold at Bestway Convenience on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck.
WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, CT
City
Bristol, CT
Bristol, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Southington, CT
Southington, CT
Sports
Eyewitness News

Fill'Er Up Friday: May 20

The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness with free gas in Hartford. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to beloved teacher. The Liberty Bank Surprise Squad spread kindness to a beloved Hartford teacher who is battling a costly health procedure. GoFundMe: https://tinyurl.com/2mh5dre8. SURPRISE SQUAD: Spreading kindness to woman who helps seniors. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Runner Dies At Brooklyn Half Marathon Finish Line

A 30-year-old runner is believed to have gone into cardiac arrest when he died at the finish line of the Brooklyn Half Marathon Saturday, May 21, the New York Post reports. The unidentified runner was taken to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead, after collapsing around 9 a.m. when he completed the 13.1 mile race, the outlet says citing the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, CT
i95 ROCK

I Want to Apologize to the Naugatuck River

Damn Naugatuck River, we've been together so long, and now that we're even closer, I feel that I need to apologize to you for my past actions. I hope you understand Naugatuck River. Is it cool to call you Naugy R.? You see, back when I was a kid in the 70's and 80's, you were pretty stinky in Waterbury. I could smell you from my house on Oronoke Road. You were the phrase "They can smell you coming a mile away".
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Sullivan
New Britain Herald

Newington business owner running for State Representative of the 27th House District

NEWINGTON – A mother, volunteer, first-generation American and local business owner is now in the running for State Representative of the 27th House District. Nancy Cappello, 48, of Newington, received Republicans’ nomination at the district convention, held this past Tuesday night at Newington Town Hall. She is challenging State Rep. Gary Turco, a democrat seeking a third term in the State House of Representatives.
NEWINGTON, CT
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Knights#Bristol Central#Ccc#Rham
NBC Connecticut

First Look at New Torrington High School and Middle School Unveiled

The first renderings of the new high school and middle school campus in Torrington have been released. The city and school district are preparing to break ground this summer on a new 310,000 square foot building. According to the Torrington schools district, a renovation is needed to accommodate more students...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Newington car crash closes road

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Newington caused a road to close Friday morning, police said. Pane Road is closed between the Berlin Turnpike and Church Street. Police urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. See our live traffic map here. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News […]
NEWINGTON, CT
GreenwichTime

Seven People’s United bank branches in CT to close in August

M&T Bank has told Connecticut banking regulators it will close seven supermarket branches in August that are currently operating as People’s United locations. M&T officials notified the state Department of Banking of the closures last week, five weeks after its $8.3 billion acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United was completed. The seven Stop & Shop supermarket branches that will be closing on Aug. 12 are in Bristol, New Fairfield, Newtown, Norwalk, Pawcatuck, Vernon and Windsor.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed following shooting, crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — One man has died and another was injured after a shooting on Zion Street in Hartford late Thursday night, police said. After the shooting, the victims who were at that point suffering from gunshot wounds drove and crashed into a Hartford Police Department substation. According to...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy