Warriors begin Western Conference Finals amid rising COVID-19 cases in Bay Area

By Andria Borba
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Warriors begin Western Conference Finals amid rising COVID-19 cases in Bay Area 02:54

SAN FRANCISCO - As the Warriors have been making a run in the NBA playoffs, COVID-19 has been making a run in the Bay Area.

As Chase Center is set to host Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, it comes as the city's test positivity rate is at 11%, more than twice the statewide rate of 5%.

The virus has even impacted the team during the playoff run, with head coach Steve Kerr being forced to sit out part of the previous round after testing positive.

Even with rising cases, there are no rules about masking or vaccine card checks at Chase Center for fans, per San Francisco and State of California guidance. The NBA is asking anyone interacting with the players to mask up, though.

So, if you're lucky enough to have tickets to the Western Conference Finals - what should you do?

"First of all definitely go," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of infectious disease at UCSF. "I think we need to engage in life. We have the tools to continue to keep people away from the hospital."

Chin-Hong also said patrons should bring a mask, not the homemade kind.

"Upping your mask game. I think gone are the days of cloth masks. And if you are going to a crowded indoor area, right now we're estimating that probably 1 in 20 people around you who have absolutely no symptoms are probably infectious in San Francisco and the Bay Area," he said.

Its advice season ticket holder Marion Paris intends on following for Wednesday's Game 1.

"I'm 72 years old. I have to be safe. Restrictions are dropped and I have no idea of the people around me. I just need to be safe," Paris told KPIX 5 outside the arena. She intended to wear a KN95 mask that was in her purse at the game.

As for Game One of the Western Conference Finals - Warriors President Brandon Schneider spoke with Klay Thompson.

"We've talked to him — let's just do 'Game 6 Klay' every game. Let's just do that call it a day," Schneider said.

The latest fan safety protocols can be found on the Chase Center website .

Comments / 0

