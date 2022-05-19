ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for starting 2020 Dolan Fire

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmghq_0fix1ZfS00

MONTEREY COUNTY – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for starting the Dolan Fire near Big Sur in Monterey County in 2020, county prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ivan Gomez was found guilty last month of arson, throwing rocks at a vehicle, cultivating marijuana and 12 counts of cruelty to animals for killing multiple condors that died in the blaze, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Dolan Fire arson suspect Ivan Gomez. Monterey County Sheriff's Office

The Dolan Fire, which started in August 2020 in the Los Padres National Forest, ended up burning nearly 125,000 acres, destroyed 14 structures including 10 homes, and resulted in injuries to several firefighters as well as destroying multiple condor nesting structures before being fully extinguished in December, prosecutors said.

State park crews initially spotted the fire and at the same time learned that someone was throwing rocks at vehicles on state Highway 1 at the Lime Creek Bridge. When officers contacted the person, later identified as Gomez, he said he started the fire at an illegal marijuana grow site, prosecutors said.

According to the District Attorney's Office, lighters found on him were in working order and matched others found at the eventual origin point of the wildfire, and Gomez admitted numerous times to starting the fire in a subsequent lengthy interview with the county Sheriff's Office.

Comments / 16

2k
2d ago

At first I thought the judge is just being a Bi for giving 24 years because most 2nd degree murders don't even get that. But the fact that he killed in dangered animals makes a little sense. If all he did was damage property I think 4-7 years would do him well but this is worse

Reply(2)
9
Tamika08260
1d ago

for the injuries sustained by firefighters alone you should have got life you dirtball. mommy doesn't love me I'm going to play with matches stop picking on me.

Reply
3
Technologenius
1d ago

He admitted it outright as well as other crimes not even inquired about. He's either a pure sociopath, trying to escape his wife forever, or both. #open&shut

Reply
2
Related
KRON4 News

4 suspected Bay Area drug dealers arrested by DEA agents

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration nabbed four suspected south Bay Area drug dealers, federal prosecutors announced Friday. Victor Nevarez, Juan Rivera Arzate, Adhemar Castaneda Becerril, and Pedro Gaona Salse were arrested on narcotics trafficking charges and arraigned in federal court Thursday. Prosecutors said Nevarez, 49, of San Jose, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

7-year-old on bicycle fatally struck by vehicle in Fremont

FREMONT -- A young child died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Montrose Avenue in Fremont Friday afternoon, authorities said.According to the police department, on Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., a vehicle was traveling on Montrose Avenue and hit a 7 year-old on a bicycle. The driver stopped after the collision and remained on scene until police arrived. Police said officers and medical personnel provided first aid to the juvenile before he was transported to an area hospital. Despite the efforts of staff, the juvenile unfortunately passed away. Traffic Investigators responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation into the collision. Traffic is being diverted from the area and detours around the accident scene will likely last into the early morning while police conduct their investigation.  Police said additional details will be made available as the investigation progresses.  
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Cars
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

Fremont fire and police personnel at scene of building fire, possible standoff

FREMONT -- An armed person is barricaded inside an apartment building that was on fire Friday morning in Fremont, police and fire officials said.Fremont police initially tweeted about police activity at around 10:45 a.m., asking people to avoid the area of East Warren Avenue, Mohave Drive, and Mission Boulevard. Fremont fire then posted a few minutes later that firefighters were at the scene of a fire at Winema Common since just after 9 a.m. Friday morning. The fire has produced a varying amount of smoke during the incident.The person who reported the fire said someone may be inside the building, police Lt. Ricardo Cortes said. Police and firefighters investigated and a resident told them to leave because he had a gun, Cortes said. Officers evacuated nearby residents, according to police. Negotiators have been in communication with the suspect and even brought him food he asked for. But he remained inside Friday afternoon and will not come out, Cortes said. The fire was limited and has been contained, Cortes said.
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Inmates Injured Following Fights at Elmwood Jail in Milpitas: Sheriff

Injuries are reported following two large-scale fights involving inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Several inmates have been transported to a hospital for treatment and no injuries are considered life threatening, sheriff's officials said, adding no deputies were hurt during...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara DA charges two suspects for month-long robbery spree

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The office of the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that they charged two men with carrying out a month-long robbery spree that preyed on several small businesses in the area.The two men – 19-year-old Ceres resident Vayshawd Beverly and 22-year-old Juan Gomez of East Palo Alto – were connected to the strong arm robberies of seven San Jose businesses starting in January. During the spree, which lasted through February, the two allegedly held up mostly smoke shops, taking money, cell phones and other items at gunpoint."These men rode around this city, threatening innocent people and endangering lives," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "They will be held accountable by my Office, and our community will not live in fear."Rosen said that police arrested Beverly last week in Fresno and he was arraigned on May 17. Despite the prosecutor's objections, the judge lowered his bail from $2 million to $250,000. Police arrested Gomez, AKA Eliazar Alvarez, back in February. He was arraigned in March and remains in custody on $2 million bail.Both face prison time if found guilty. 
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cruelty To Animals#Marijuana#Padres#Condors#Violent Crime#Monterey County Sheriff#Sheriff S Office
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz woman arrested for providing minors with alcohol, vaping devices

SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a woman who was allegedly providing alcohol, marijuana edibles and vaping devices to minors.According to the Santa Cruz Sheriff's office, last Friday, deputies conducted a search of Santa Cruz resident Martha Espinoza's home and storage units. The search revealed she had 730 vaping devices, more than 19 dozen hard seltzers or beers, 30 liters of hard alcohol and 89 marijuana edibles.Authorities said Espinoza is suspected of using social media to sell these products to minors. She had been arrested on similar charges early last month and was previously ordered by a judge not to possess any of these items while she was out of custody on court ordered own recognizance.Espinoza was arrested and booked into county jail for violating the terms of her previous release. She is being held on bail.Authorities said the investigation into Espinoza's activities has been ongoing for several months. Parents are asked to speak with their children and to contact Deputy Koenig at 831-454-7748 if they have any information relevant to the case.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Fire contains encampment fire off Airport Boulevard

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Fire contained a fire that started at an encampment site on the hillside off Airport Boulevard and northbound Highway 101 around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters said the fire started when an occupant of a tent started lighting trash, including their waste, and due to strong winds the fire spread up the The post Salinas Fire contains encampment fire off Airport Boulevard appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Bay Area

Woman Stabbed to Death in South San Jose; Suspect At-Large: Police

A woman was stabbed to death Sunday morning in South San Jose, and police were asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the killer, according to the San Jose Police Department. At about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 5200 block of Vera Lane in the city's Edenvale...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

7 arrested in connection of crime syndicate

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes. The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police chief rolls out reform plan in wake of multiple officer scandals

SAN JOSE – Five scandals have come to light in the past couple of weeks involving San Jose police officers, and at a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Anthony Mata said he cannot guarantee there won't be more.Mata, flanked by other department leaders and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, announced on Wednesday changes to department policy that will offer more oversight.It comes after a series of embarrassing scandals involving SJPD officers, including a DUI crash, a fatal drug overdose, and an officer who touched himself while on duty."Why are these incidents happening? Why now? We're not entirely sure," Mata said...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle fire ignites brush along I-580 at Altamont Pass

LIVERMORE -- A car fire on westbound I-580 at the Altamont Pass in Livermore triggered a brush fire early Wednesday evening, according to officials.KPIX 5 meteorologist Paul Heggen tweeted an image from the Highland Peak PG&E camera that showed smoke rising from the area at around 5:30 p.m.According to reports, authorities said Cal Fire engines had responded to a four-acre vegetation fire that had been started by a car fire on westbound I-580 in the area.Authorities later confirmed that a car fire east of North Flynn Road on westbound I-580 in Livermore had shut down the right lane. The 511.org Twitter account posted about the fire shortly after 6 p.m. The so-called Pass Fire grew to about 66 acres before forward progress was stopped, according to reports. The fire broke out very near to where another brush fire burned over the weekend.That fire was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday and appeared to have been started from a vehicle or some sort of machinery, according to Cal Fire.  That fire grew to approximately 132 acres and severely impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in the area, authorities said.
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mother, uncle, grandfather arrested in San Jose toddler death during exorcism

SAN JOSE -- The mother, uncle and grandfather of a three-year-old girl were charged with child abuse leading to her death at a makeshift church in San Jose last year, police said Friday.Officers responded on September 24 at about 8:12 p.m to the 1000 block of South 2nd Street to a report of a child's death at a home that housed a church on the property, San Jose police said. They found the victim unresponsive on the floor of the church and began life-saving measures. The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.An investigation by the...
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang member on the run in Monterey

Originally published as a Salinas Police Department Facebook post – “Gang members are continuing to learn that no place is out of reach for VSTF. VSTF along with SPD SWAT and MCSO SWAT, served a search warrant on the 1000 block of Aubrey Ln in the City of Hollister. The search warrant yielded several illegal firearms, narcotics, and several items of gang indicia. However, the suspect in this case, Carlos “Chuck” Casas Jr (32), was not home and we believe has gone on the run.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank”

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said a 56-year-old person died Tuesday in a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Natividad Road. A family member identified the victim with KION as Francisco Javier Vasquez Jr., or as friends called him "Frank Da Tank." Police said when they arrived past 2:30 p.m., they found a motorcyclist unresponsive. The post Motorcyclist killed during crash in Salinas identified as “Frank Da Tank” appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy