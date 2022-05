Both houses of the Alaska Legislature gaveled out shortly after midnight on Thursday after passing a budget as well as a flurry of mergers and votes on other bills. The budget bill is the result of a compromise between the House and Senate. When the two chambers pass differing versions of a budget, as happened this year, a conference committee is formed of a handful of members from each body. That committee then works to craft a compromise that its members believe will pass both the House and Senate.

