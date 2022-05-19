ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls students prepare for 'Shark Tank' competition

By Colter Anstaett
Students from Great Falls High School and CMR High School are putting the final touches on their presentations to be made at the annual Shark Tank event on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

At the event, students will be competing for a chance to win money to help bring their projects into reality.

"It's to develop entrepreneurship,” said Great Falls High School business teacher Scott Donisthorpe.

Donisthorpe is excited to see the students competing in-person to promote their business plans; due to the pandemic, the 2022 event is the first in-person Shark Tank since 2019.

"What's fun about this is it's not CMR against Great Falls High. It's team against team because each team wants to do better than the other team,” said Donisthorpe.

There will be three teams from each school They'll have 10 minutes to make their presentations to a panel of representatives from area businesses and then five minutes after the presentation to answer questions from the panel.

The panel will score each presentation and product and then award prize money to the top three teams.

"It just sounds like an awesome idea,” said Mike Bicsak, one of the judges. Biscak works for Cogswell Insurance, one of the sponsors of the event, and is one of the panelists.

"I think creativity will get a little bit of a nudge from me. I'll be serious about it,” Biscak said.

The event runs from 5-7 p.m. at Great Falls College-MSU.

