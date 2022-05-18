ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama lands former St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch via transfer portal

By Sam Murphy
 2 days ago
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are on a role in the recruiting trail, as today they landed former St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch via the transfer portal. Welch is the seventh commit of the 2022 class, which also includes two McDonalds’ All-Americans. His commitment leaves only one more remaining scholarship for the 2022-2023 season.

Welch is a huge land for the Tide as he is a massive guard at 6’5, 205 pounds and is a threat from behind the arc. This past season for the Bonnies Welch averaged 12.3 points a game, 6.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He was also attempting nearly 7.5 three pointers a game which will mesh very well with the offense Oats and company are trying to run.

Ultimately, Welch decided to go with Alabama over the likes of Texas Tech and a few other schools. Welch combined with Quinerly will make for one of the most exciting back courts in all of collegiate hoops next season.

