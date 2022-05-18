ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Herb Jones earns NBA All-Rookie second-team honors

By Stacey Blackwood
 2 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After a stellar career at the University of Alabama, Herb Jones made a quick transition to the NBA during his rookie campaign earning second-team All-Rookie honors.

Jones averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game but he really made a name for himself on the defensive end of the floor. Jones quickly became one of the stingiest defenders in the NBA even earning the famous hashtag “not on Herb”.

Jones helped lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the NBA playoffs before being bounced by the top seed in the Western Conference, the Phoneix Suns.

The 23-year-old Jones was selected by the Pelicans with the No. 35 overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft.

Jones appears to have a bright future in the league given his great length and athleticism along with his continued improvement in shooting the ball from the perimeter.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on Jones and all the former Tide stars now in the NBA.

