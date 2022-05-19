District 11 track & field: Wilson’s Damon Simpson has a memorable day

Wilson’s Damon Simpson runs in the 400 meter relay during the District 11 track & field championships at Whitehall High School. The Warriors won in a District 11-record 41.78. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Many competitors come to the District 11 Track & Field Championships expecting to medal.

A select handful show up at Whitehall’s Zephyr Sports Complex with a legitimate chance to earn a gold medal.

Damon Simpson — and his friends on Wilson’s 400-meter relay team — showed up Wednesday afternoon looking for records.

They found them.

Simpson won the Class 3A 100 by breaking his district record time with a 10.64. He teamed with brother Damian Simpson, Zack Gillen and Zakai Hendricks to run a District 11-record 41.78 in the 400 relay.

And Simpson capped it off by holding off Northampton’s Ben Henry to win the 200 in 21.87.

“I was nervous I wasn’t going to be able to defend my three titles,” said Simpson who talks almost as fast as he runs. “I’m happy I was able to do it. My coach said I could do it. I’m glad I was able to do it for him.”

The Warriors’ relay team continues to lower its time since setting the school record at last month’s Penn Relays.

It’s been a basic combination of confidence and practice.

“We’ve been lowering our time each week since [Penn Relays],” Simpson said. “That was big for us. And the weather was great today. It was perfect running weather.”

Southern Lehigh’s Chase Hensinger held off Freedom’s Alex Heidemann to win the 3A 800 (in 1:53.95) in a highlight race. It reversed last year’s outcome.

It left both runners exhausted and proud of being part of one of the most exciting finishes of the two-day district competition.

“All year long I’ve been excited for this race,” Hensinger said. “I knew it was going to be my hardest race. He got me at the end last year. I was able to get him this time.”

Heidemann, who earlier won the 1,600 after throwing up right before, started well back in the pack before maneuvering his way to within a couple steps of Hensinger with less than 100 meters to go. But the Spartan held him off.

“When I hit 200 left, I knew he was coming,” Hensinger said. “I really dug deep and finished that race.”

New foursome, a school record

Zoey Emrick returned this season to Nazareth’s girls 400-meter relay team. No one else was back, so Emrick worked with Violet Alao, Hailey Falzone and Amanda Mercurius.

The results have been predictably strong — and then some.

The foursome grabbed district gold with a school-record time 49.37. Alao got the Blue Eagles out to a good lead and Mercurius, a freshman, made it stand up by holding off standout veterans Naeema Salau of Parkland and Madison Trout of Southern Lehigh.

“I saw we were leading when I saw Zoey cut the corner,” Mercurius said. “I knew I had to book it. I had to go. We had to win this race.”

The first-year foursome was seeded fourth behind Southern Lehigh, Blue Mountain and Parkland. The Spartans and Trojans finished second and third and qualified for states.

Next event up

When Pen Argyl’s Taylor LaBarre gets his left knee high enough on his second step, he knows it’s going to be a good triple jump.

That came on his fifth attempt at districts.

That jump of 42 feet, 11.25 inches was good enough to bring gold for LaBarre, who has been jumping for two seasons.

“Coach just reeled me in,” LaBarre. “I liked it right away. It took until probably the third day [to get my steps].”

LaBarre started pole vaulting two years ago. On Wednesday he left with a gold medal after clearing 13 feet to establish a personal best by six inches.

“It’s my favorite event,” he said.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

District 11 Track & Field Championships

Wednesday at Whitehall’s Zephyr Sports Complex

(Top 2 in each event in all by 2A boys automatically qualify for states)

CLASS 2A

Girls

100 : 1. Vitkorya Luckenbach, Pine Grove 12.78; 2. Nataly Walters, Palmerton 12.97; 3. Allyson Babinsky, Mahanoy Area 13.19; 4. Samantha Roth, Central Catholic 13.31; 5. Devin Hubler, Minersville 13.36; 6. Heaven Jenkins, Catasauqua 13.37; 7. Bryonna Bolich, North Schuylkill 13.38; 8. Sarah Warner, Pine Grove 13.45

200 : 1. Viktorya Luckenbach, Pine Grove 26.51; 2. Nataly Walters, Palmerton 26.86; 3. Allyson Babinsky Mahanoy Area 27.46; 4. Bryonna Bolich, North Schuylkill 27.59; 5. Emma Christman, Palmerton 27.71; 6. Jenna Magditch, Palisades 27.87; 7. Kaycee Cadden, Central Catholic 28.18; 8. Katherine Medina, Salisbury 28.28

400 : 1. Lauren Bower, Notre Dame-GP 1:01.87; 2. Grace Curnow, Marian Catholic 1:02.08; 3. Samantha Roth, Central Catholic 1:02.37; 4. Mia Jefferson, Pine Grove 1:02.87; 5. Charlotte Houghton, Palisades 1:03.87; 6. Kaylei Gruver, Palisades 1:04.21; 7. Sophia Ascani, Salisbury 1:05.39; 8. Haley Moss, Mahanoy Area 1:05.85

800 : 1. Ryley Schwalm, North Schuylkill 2:25.81; 2. Olivia Schweitzer, Notre Dame-GP 2:27.61; 3. Amelia Smith, Palisades 2:27.70; 4. Katelynn Barthold, Northern Lehigh 2:32.91; 5. Kailey Roberts, North Schuylkill 2:34.73; 6. Emma Martinez, Palmerton 2:34.82; 7. Alivia Bear, Catasauqua 2:35.03; 8. Brynn Chilton, Palisades 2:35.44

1,600 : 1. Ryley Schwalm, North Schuylkill 5:17.95; 2. Katelynn Barthold, Northern Lehigh 5:26.71; 3. Katie McCormick, North Schuylkill 5:27.49; 4. Katherine Koons, Notre Dame-GP; 5:27.99; 5. Emma Martinez, Palmerton 5:32.19; 6. Kaylee Senglar, Mahanoy Area 5:41.49; 7. Alivia Bear, Catasauqua 5:43.47; 8. Anna Schaeffer, Schuylkill Haven 5:49.93

400 relay: 1. Pine Grove 50.70; 2. Central Catholic 51.62; 3. Palisades 51.66; 4. Mahanoy Area 52.53; 5. Marian Catholic 53.29; 6. Notre Dame-GP 54.00; 7. Northern Lehigh 54.24; 8. Catasauqua 54.44

1,600 relay : 1. Notre Dame-GP (Sara Sidoro, Kerri Falvey, Emily Lessig, Lauren Bower) 4:13.59; 2. Palisades 4:18.68; 3. Marian Catholic 4:28.71; 4. Northern Lehigh 4:30.15; 5. Minersville 4:36.17; 6. Central Catholic 4:36.45; 7. Mahanoy Area 4:39.81; 8. Schuylkill Haven 4:57.78

100 hurdles : 1. Abigail Frew, Pine Grove 16.06; Rhianne Markovchick, Weatherly 16.43; 3. Valia Tsirukis, Notre Dame-GP 17.23; 4. Kyra Jackson, Catasauqua 17.37; 5. Morgan Magditch, Palisades 17.40; 6. Denali Cintron, Notre Dame-GP 17.50; 7. Ellianna Wallbillich, Pen Argyl 17.69; 8. Isabella Santos, Notre Dame-GP 17.77

Triple jump : 1. Devin Hubler, Minersville 37-6; 2. Nataly Walters, Palmerton 36-7; 3. Mikaili Donmoyer, Pine Grove 34-3; 4. Emma Christman, Palmerton 34-2; 5. Kyra Jackson, Catasauqua 33-4.75; 6. Paige Casterline, Palisades 33-1; 7. Melissa Malarkey, Nativity BVM 32-11; 8. Samantha Trickel, Palisades 32-6.25

Shot put : 1. Izabella Rochicchio, Panther Valley 34-8.75; 2. Kaycee Raczka, Minersville 34-2.75; 3. Jessica Heydt, Palmerton 32-10.25; 4. McKenna Straub, Pen Argyl 32-0.5; 5. Madison Kramer, Nativity BVM 31-11.75; 6. Lauren DeLong, Catasauqua 31-5.75; 7. Rachel Sarge, Pine Grove 30-10; 8. Caitlin Kirk, Northern Lehigh 30-8.75

Pole vault : 1. Ana Recker, Palmerton 10-6; 2. Emily Moyer, Northern Lehigh 10-0; 3. Bubblegum Kernosh, Pen Argyl 10-0; 4. Kailey Roberts, North Schuylkill 7-6; 5. Skylar Donaldson, Palisades 7-6; 6. Brooke Bleam, Salisbury 7-6; 7. Maddy Bennyhoff, Palmerton 6-6; 7. Alexandra Miller, Salisbury 6-6; 7. Kayla Weast, Pen Argyl 6-6

Boys

100 : 1. Jacob Fenstermaker, Marian Catholic 11.24; 2. Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh 11.39; 3. Wyatt Younes, Catasauqua 11.42; 4. Raphael Wolf, Central Catholic 11.57; 5. Michael Stank, Nativity BVM 11.60; 6. Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh 11.63; 7. Hunter Bleam, Salisbury 11.65; 8. Gianluca Leblanc, Palisades 11.84

200 : 1. Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh 23.29; 2. *Jacob Fenstermaker, Marian Catholic 23.30; 3. Jacob Gibbons, Salisbury 23.67; 4. Kyle Artis, Salisbury 23.68; 5. Dominic Kintz, Palmerton 23.77; 6. Nate Frankenfield, Pine Grove 24.05; 7. Lucas Heydt, Palmerton 24.06; 8. Devon White, Palmerton 24.15

400 : 1. Gavin Grim, Central Catholic 51.84; 2. Jacob Dove, Catasauqua 52.541; 3. Michael Stank, Nativity BVM 52.545; 4. Brance Fronheiser, Palmerton 52.99; 5. Jacob Gibbons, Salisbury 53.28; 6. Nate Frankenfield, Pine Grove 53.55; 7. Hugh Salva, Palisades 54.02; 8. Dylan Hartranft, Palmerton 54.62.

800 : 1. Joseph Duffy, Central Catholic 2:01.34; 2. Ricky Ray, Weatherly 2:01.67; 3. Lucas Mushrush, Central Catholic 2:03.68; 4. Astin Daniel, Schuylkill Haven 2:05.37; 5. Jordan Mann, Palmerton 2:06.47; 6. Jared Thomason, Northern Lehigh 2:09.16; 7. Jacob Parker, Weatherly 2:09.86; 8. Connor Stasulli, Shenandoah Valley 2:10.44

1,600 : 1. Thomas Smigo, Palisades 4:26.99; 2. Mitch Campbell, Palisades 4;34.01; 3. Landon Boyle, Minersville 4:34.64; 4. Owen Hibell, Palmerton 4:34.86; 5. Keegan Duba, Minersville 4:35.74; 6. Duke Ebert, Central Catholic 4:40.99; 7. Astin Daniel, Schuylkill Haven 4:46.46; 8. Diego Olayo, Shenandoah Valley 4;50.69

400 relay: 1. Northern Lehigh (Matt Frame, Trevor Amorim, Alexander Jimenez Wittong, Brett Misera) 44.28; 2. Palmerton 44.66; 3. Marian Catholic 44.92; 4. Central Catholic 44.94; 5. Nativity BVM 45.42; 6. Pen Argyl 45.50; 7. Minersville 46.76

1,600 relay : 1. Palisades (Bryce Guthier, Mitch Campbell, Hugh Salva, Thomas Smigo) 3:30.73; 2. Palmerton 3:31.95; 3. Schuylkill Haven 3:38.70; 4. Pen Argyl 3:39.31; 5. Nativity BVM 3:40.54; 6. Central Catholic 3:43.86; 7. Catasauqua 3:44.61; 8. Weatherly 3:45.54

110 hurdles : 1. Justin Herrmann, Palmerton 16.01; 2. Bryson Walters, Palmerton 16.05; 3. Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area 16.33; 4. Griffin Campbell Palisades 16.87; 5. Reilly Burke, Palmerton 17.14; 6. Chase Jones, Northern Lehigh 18.12; 7. Ryan Brobst, Central Catholic 18.18; 8. Louis Del Rosario, Catasauqua 19.06

Triple jump : 1. Taylor LaBarre, Pen Argyl 42-11.25; 2. Cody Miller, Nativity BVM 42-8.5; 3. Kyle Artis, Salisbury 42-6; 4. Chase Fenstermaker, Salisbury 41-10; 5. Trevor Johnson, Palisades 40-8; 6. Stephen Jones, Palmerton 40-2.75; 7. Griffin Porter, Pen Argyl 39-5.5; 8. Trace Stahler, Palmerton 39-2.75

Shot put : 1. Gian Greggo, Pen Argyl 50-7.5; 2. Dean Bartels, Palisades 48-2; 3. Clark Gulycz, Central Catholic 47-8; 4. Luke Tobin, Minersville 46-6.75; 5. Nate Carr, Palisades 45-8.25; 6. Michael Pascoe, Panther Valley 44-9.75; 7. Matt Frame, Northern Lehigh 44-4.25; 8. Zack Anthony, Palmerton 43-7.75

Pole vault : 1. Taylor LaBarre, Pen Argyl 13-0; 2. Harrison Dailey, Palmerton 12-6; 3. Tyson Utesch, Salisbury 12-6; 4. Charlie Haring, Central Catholic 12-0; 5. Matthew McClintic, Palisades 10-6; 6. Jackson Stein, Palmerton 10-0; 7. John Parnes, Pen Argyl 8-6; 8. Troy Wambold, Palmerton 8-6

CLASS 3A

Girls

100 : 1. Kaila O’Connor, Jim Thorpe 12.23; 2. Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh 12.30; 3. *Naeema Salau, Parkland 12.36; 4. Kiana Young, Stroudsburg 12.57; 5. Jocelyn Smith, Wilson 12.62; 6. Marley Chase, Southern Lehigh, 12.67; 7. Aaliyah Cancel, Pocono Mountain West 12.86; 8. Abby Beam, Blue Mountain 12.88

200 : 1. Kaila O’Connor, Jim Thorpe 25.03; 2. Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh 25.64; 3. *Naeema Salau, Parkland, 25.67; 4. *Kiana Young, Stroudsburg 25.80; 5. *Jocelyn Smith, Wilson, 25.88; 6. Aaliyah Cancel, Pocono Mountain West 26.52; 7. Avery Peluszak, Northampton 26.86; 8. Elizabeth Burns, Emmaus 27.16

400 : 1. Raegan Day, Easton 59.69; 2. Lucy Tobia, Parkland 1:00.07; 3. Jayla Reinert, Easton 1:00.44; 4. Nemani Moon, Pleasant Valley 1:00.80; 5. Cierra Valley, Parkland 1:01.25; 6. Maggie Scalzo, Easton 1:01.30; 7. Nicole Carroll, Jim Thorpe 1:01.44; 8. Ava Wells, Whitehall 1:01.72

800 : 1. Sophie Emin, Easton 2:18.67; 2. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain 2:19.09; 3. Lana Hurwitz, Parkland 2:19.62; 4. Erin Vincent, Easton 2:19.76; 5. Hailey Reinhard, Emmaus 2:23.18; 6. Olivia Bortz, Saucon Valley 2:25.22; 7. Autumn Garges, Southern Lehigh 2:25.49; 8. Deandra Young, Stroudsburg 2:27.65

1,600 : 1. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain 4:56.55; 2. Hailey Reinhard, Emmaus 5:09.67; 3. Lana Hurwitz, Parkland 5:13.08; 4. Avaline Fihlman, Freedom 5:18.57; 5. Emily Stock, Southern Lehigh 5:19.67; 6. Avery Errico, Wilson 5:23.87; 7. Madeline Mumma, Liberty 5:24.88; 8. Brianna Tyler, Northampton 5:27.63

400 relay: 1. Nazareth (Violet Alao, Hailey Falzone, Zoey Emrick, Amanda Mercurius) 49.37; 2. Southern Lehigh 49.55; 3. *Parkland 49.56; 4. Stroudsburg 50.42; 5. Wilson 50.64; 6. Blue Mountain 50.79; 7. Pleasant Valley 50.79; 8. Emmaus 50.82

1,600 relay : 1. Easton (Jayla Reinert, Raegan Day, Erin Vincent, Sophie Emin) 4:00.88; 2. Nazareth 4:03.37; 3. Parkland 4:03.47; 4. Pleasant Valley 4:06.29; 5. Stroudsburg 4:09.54; 6. Pocono Mountain West 4:13.08; 7. Liberty 4:16.69; 8. Northampton 4:18.89

100 hurdles : 1. Faith Yost, Northwestern 15.50; 2. DeNair Drew, Pleasant Valley 15.88; 3. Emma McKee, Southern Lehigh 15.98; 4. Brittney Bartasavage, Lehighton 16.01; 5. Jayla Reinert, Easton 16.09; 6. Liberty Williams, Dieruff 16.37; 7. Madison Bowman, Parkland 16.48; 8. Maggie Scalzo, Easton 16.63

Discus : 1. **Laura Clarke, Jim Thorpe 113-9; 2. Kelly Leszcynski, Nazareth 113-9; 3. Molly Lineberger, Emmaus 109-6; 4. Leanne Villante, Easton 107-8; 5. McKayla Strunk, Stroudsburg 104-9; 6. Rebecca Coleman, Northampton 101-8; 7. Charlotte McElroy, Nazareth 95-11; 8. Catherine Sirignano, Emmaus 94-3

High jump : 1. Faith Yost, Northwestern 5-5; 2. Madeleine Battista, Parkland 5-3; 3. Hailey Falzone, Nazareth 4-11; 4. Sheldyne Pierre, Emmaus 4-11; 5. Izabel Zajac, Blue Mountain 4-11; 5. Alexandra Cook, Whitehall 4-11; 7. Victoria Wagner, Blue Mountain 4-11. 8. Allison Reimer, Parkland 4-9; 8. Haley Ginder, Lehighton 4-9

Triple jump : 1. Liberty Williams, Dieruff 17-1.75; 2. Kate Walasavage, Blue Mountain 16-11.25; 3. Hailey Sammarco, Parkland 16-10.25; 4. Zoey Emrick, Nazareth 16-9.5; 5. Mia Lopez, Pocono Mountain West 16-8.5; 6. Brooke Rawls, Liberty 16-5.75; 7. Emma Shafnisky, Nazareth 16-4.75; 8. Maya Morefield, Nazareth 16-4.5

Javelin : 1. Kelly Leszcynski, Nazareth 145-5; 2. Rosalind Gergely, Blue Mountain 133-2; 3. Brylee Tereska, Liberty 131-7; 4. Julia Pinter, Bangor 124-3; 5. Chloe Chase, Parkland 109-3; 6 Brielle Schrey, Whitehall 108-0; 7. McKayla Keck, Blue Mountain 106-4; 8. Tierney McCarroll, Pocono Mountain West 103-8; 8. Kaziah Streisel, Tamaqua 103-8

Boys

100 : 1. Damon Simpson, Wilson 10.64; 2. Damian Simpson, Wilson 10.74; 3. *Ben Henry, Northampton 10.87; 4. *Jaiden Lee, Whitehall 10.98; 5. *Josh Farrell, Liberty 11.04; 6. *Nakhi Bullock, Parkland 11.10; 7. Trey Tremba, Parkland 11.14; 8. Richard Suarez, Dieruff 11.31

200 : 1. Damon Simpson, Wilson 21.87; 2. Ben Henry, Northampton 21.98; 3. *Aiden Tobin, Southern Lehigh 22.42; 4. *Jack Sanchez Cuesta, Dieruff 22.44; 5. Christian Gilmore, East Stroudsburg South 22.88; 6. Tyler Daley, Liberty 23.25; 7. Nolan Lobb, Nazareth 23.26

400 : 1. Josh Farrell, Liberty 50.07; 2. Kensley Joasil, Bethlehem Catholic 50.90; 3. Blaise Verrastro, Emmaus 51.30; 4. Jaylen Morrison, Stroudsburg 52.20; 5. Tyler Musser, Stroudsburg 52.46; 6. Mark Jackson, Pocono Mountain West 52.48; 7. Josh Heilman, Northwestern 53.07; 8. Richard Suarez, Dieruff 53.13

800 : 1. Chase Hensinger, Southern Lehigh 1:53.95; 2. Alex Heidemann, Freedom 1:54.30; 3. Ridge Snyder, Jim Thorpe 1:58.36; 4. Jordan Gagner, Nazareth 1:59.91; 5. Brady Hoffman, Parkland 1:59.94; 6. Brady Dolak, Northampton 2:01.34; 7. Tyler Akob, Pleasant Valley 2:02.43

1,600 : 1. Alex Heidemann, Freedom 4:23.71; 2. Liam McLaughlin, Stroudsburg 4:24.59; 3. Liam Davis, East Stroudsburg 4:24.76; 4. Justin Williams, North Schuylkill 4:25.11; 5. Dominik Lisicky, Southern Lehigh 4:26.22; Ryan Bailor, Jim Thorpe 4:31.36; 7. Cameron Koch, Nazareth 4:31.54; 8. Alex Kane, Southern Lehigh 4:32.32

400 relay: 1. Wilson (Zack Gillen, Zakai Hendricks, Damian Simpson, Damon Simpson) 41.78; 2. Stroudsburg 43.16; 3. Nazareth 43.26; 4. Parkland 43.28; 5. Emmaus 43.29; 6. Northampton 43.35; 7. Freedom 43.52; 8. Whitehall 43.58

1,600 relay : 1. Northampton (Victor Hunt, Shaun Apsley, Logan Henry, Ben Henry) 3:24.95; 2. Southern Lehigh (Dominik Lisicky, Jack Inglis, Aiden Tobin, Chase Hensinger) 3:26.61; 3. Liberty 3:27.95; 4. Stroudsburg 3:28.68; 5. Emmaus 3:28.71; 6. Dieruff 3:30.83; 7. Parkland 3:32.01; 8. Bethlehem Catholic 3:33.04

110 hurdles : 1. Joseph Phillips, Notre Dame-GP 15.37; 2. Raymon Deschamps, Liberty 15.46; 3. Parker Hoff, Nazareth 15.49; 4. Tyler Hoysan, Parkland 15.56; 5. Jack Inglis, Southern Lehigh 15.62; 6. Jake Hilarczyk, Nazareth 15.80; 7. Xavier Rivera, East Stroudsburg South 15.89; 8. David Richards, Jim Thorpe 15.92

High jump : 1. Leyti Ndiaye, East Stroudsburg South 6-3; 2. Robert Allen, Southern Lehigh 6-1; 3. North Schuylkill 6-1; 4. David Richards, Jim Thorpe 5-11; 5. Connor Johns, Parkland 5-11; 6. Lucian Freeman, Emmaus 5-11; 6. Jayden Ekoko, Easton 5-11; 8. Damaurian Jones-Golson, Liberty 5-11

Long jump : 1. Colin Burdian, East Stroudsburg South 22-3; 2. Logan Henry, Northampton 22-2.25; 3. Kyle Moore, Emmaus 21-8.5; 4. Daniel Smith, Nazareth 21-3.75; 5. Terry Thomas, North Schuylkill 21-3; 6. Aidan Rompilla, Bethlehem Catholic 21-0.5; 7. Sam Chedester, Easton 21-0; 8. Kevin Soto, Bethlehem Catholic 20-9.5

Javelin : 1. Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South 179-8; 2. Thomas Lloyd, Whitehall 172-2; 3. Andrew Nguyen, Parkland 168-6; 4. Kevin Givone, Nazareth 162-0; 5. David Sepko, Parkland 158-0; 6. Dylan Osorio, East Stroudsburg South 157-0; 7. Jack Donchez, Liberty 155-8; 8. Joseph Roth, Lehighton 151-0

Discus : 1. Max Mueller, Wilson 159-11; 2. Anthony Liguori, Stroudsburg 147-3; 3. Aiden Raub, Stroudsburg 144-7; 4. Aiden Tacker, Whitehall 143-5; 5. Joey Palko, Pottsville 131-4; 6. Odin Ferency, Easton 129-1; 7. Rafael Ruiz, Dieruff 126-9; 8. Steve Recchio, Bethlehem Catholic 124-6

*met state qualifying standard

**had better second throw