ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Man Paralyzed From Waist Down Uses Microchip Implanted In Brain To Drive Race Car

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – The revving engine of a race car outside Fountain Wednesday morning was the sound of a major breakthrough in a technology that could one day change the lives of people who are mobility challenged. The man behind the wheel of the 850 horsepower NASCAR Cup race car was German Aldana Zuniga of Miami. Despite being paralyzed from the waist down, he used a microchip implanted in his brain to drive lap after lap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BhIKk_0fiwxmAH00

(credit: CBS)

“It’s an amazing experience. Since my accident, I don’t have mobility below my waist, so this is my first time driving a car,” Zuniga said.

Nine years after a life-altering car wreck, Zuniga used his thoughts to drive Wednesday. It’s a technological breakthrough pioneered by a team led by Dr. Scott Falci, a Colorado neurosurgeon with Health ONE’s Falci Institute for Spinal Cord Injuries. The group also included electrical engineer Dr. Harry Direen, and Kevin Davis with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

For more than a year, they, along with others, worked tirelessly so Zuniga can communicate between a microchip on his brain and a computer in the car.

“The electrical changes get picked up on that electrode, travel down a cable underneath his skin to a little computer processor,” Falci said.

“When the computer recognizes that particular fingerprint, it knows to send the signal to the computer in our race car and that computer knows to send it to the throttle and to actuate the throttle,” said Falci.

For now, the technology allows Zuniga to use his thoughts to start the throttle and keep it at a steady pace. He can steer with a specialized helmet that registers his head movement, as well as slow down using a tube attached to the helmet known as a sip-n-puff input.

Because of all that, a task that was once unthinkable is now possible with focus and practice.

“It’s unbelievable to think about being in the car, especially that fast. To be in it and watch how you go through the track smoothly and it responds to what you think, it’s just incredible,” Zuniga said.

According to Falci, the future possibilities for this technology are just as exciting.

“Our goal is not to make race car drivers out of spinal cord injured patients, it’s really to apply this to real-world situations,” said Falci.

“We can use this potentially for driving an electric wheelchair, a golf cart, control a robotic arm, control an exoskeleton device, control implanted medical device. Once we develop that science, that science can be used for all types of systems,” he said.

It’s a finish line Zuniga can’t wait to help cross.

“Technology is advancing, so we have to help do our part in it and make it become available for everyone,” Zuniga said.

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Royer St. and East Las Vegas St. is back open to traffic following reports of a stranded semi truck on the railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a high-centered semi truck trapped on the railroad tracks. The The post Semi truck stranded on railroad tracks in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: From Good Moisture Back To Warm And Dry

DENVER(CBS)- The storm system that helped to get some rain and snow to start the week is just starting to pull away from the Rockies. (credit: CBS) But, not before burying a few northern and central mountain zones with some significant snow on Tuesday. Some spots picked up 6 to 10 inches of snow from Loveland Pass into northern Park county. The big kahuna was the mountains near Fairplay with over a foot since Monday night! (credit: CBS) Around the Denver metro area rain Monday night into Tuesday morning added up to a quarter of an inch or more on the west side into the foothills. (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) (credit: CBS) Wednesday into Saturday we have a high pressure ridge moving in from the west. This will warm up temperatures across the state and dry things out for a few days. Credit CBS4   By Sunday the trend for afternoon thunderstorms here and there returns into Memorial Day.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Fountain, CO
CBS Denver

Cycling For A Cure: Ride To End Alzheimer’s Coming To Fort Collins In June

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Sam VanWhy traverses the hilly streets of Castle Rock for more than just good exercise. He’s training for the Ride to End Alzheimer’s – a race that starts and ends on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. But this is no ordinary ride. (credit: CBS) “It’s personal for everybody,” Sam VanWhy said. One hundred percent of the proceeds raised will be donated to Alzheimer’s research through the Alzheimer’s Association. For many of the riders who participate, the cause is near and dear to their hearts. “Talking with most of the other riders, they are in very similar situations....
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado safety campaign encourages drivers to stop speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation along with Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of a new speeding campaign. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article. Statistics:. Between 2011 and 2020,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Family Awarded $50,000 After Sewer Line Flooded Home Twice

(CBS4) — Sewage plagued a family’s Denver home over the last year, and they have been awarded relief after dealing with costly flooding twice. (credit: CBS) Joseph and Jennifer Walsh will received nearly $50,000 from the City of Denver after a clogged sewer line flooded their home on two occasions and put their family out thousands of dollars. RELATED: Denver Family Awaits City’s Help After Home Flooded With Sewage The city had told families impacted by the flood to hire a contractor to clean up their basements and then file a claim with the city, but that proved to be a high cost for the Walsh family. After a long wait, Denver City Council approved money to cover the claims in full during a meeting Monday night.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Wheat Ridge Family Returns Home To Find Potential Thief Inside

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Wheat Ridge police have released video and pictures in hopes of catching whoever broke into a home. The apparent burglary was disrupted when the homeowners, their child and pet arrived at their house. (credit: Wheat Ridge Police) The couple had just picked up their child from daycare and had returned home with their dog Phoebe, who quickly noticed there was a stranger inside. The family did not want their last names used, but the mother, Natalie, told CBS4, “She went to the back of the house and immediately started barking and we saw a man run through our dining...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microchip#Race Car#Driving#Racecar#Nascar Cup#German
CBS Denver

Aurora Needs To Hire 100 Lifeguards In Order To Open All Summer Pools

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Aurora says it’s ready to open its pools for the summer, but on a limited basis. City officials say they need to hire around 100 lifeguards. The hourly rate is $16/hour, and positions will be filled on the spot. (credit: CBS) Parklane Pool will feature improved locker rooms and showers as well as a splash pad. RELATED: Denver Closing Some Indoor Pools To Open Outdoor Pools Thanks To Lifeguard Shortage Pools will be open May 28-Sept. 5. Find more information about Aurora’s indoor pool and outdoor pool schedules.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Speeding Car Hits RTD Bus In Denver For Second Straight Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – An unidentified driver died Sunday following a fiery, pre-dawn collision between a speeding car and a bus from the Regional Transportation District that was carrying passengers. It was the second consecutive day an RTD bus was struck by a speeding car, and the second consecutive day the car driver was killed as a result. RELATED  Kidnapping Suspect Pursued By Police Dies After Colliding With RTD Bus  Sunday’s crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Chambers Road and 40th Avenue. A spokesman for RTD, Austin Nettleton, said the Route 42 bus had a green arrow for a left...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two cell phone carrier companies burglarized Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two burglaries which left the AT&T Store and the T-Mobile Store's front doors smashed out. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center received a report of a burglary alarm at the AT&T Store located at 3532 New Center Point, just after 3 a.m. At the scene, The post Two cell phone carrier companies burglarized Monday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

More People Surrendering Pets As Denver Animal Shelter Reaches Capacity Crisis

DENVER (CBS4)– As more people adopted pets during the pandemic, the opposite is happening now. More pets are being surrendered to animal shelters. (credit: Getty Images) The Denver Animal Shelter has reached what they are calling a “capacity crisis” for dogs and small animals. They are asking the community for help. So far this year, the shelter has seen a 35% increase in surrendered pets over the same timeframe in 2019. Pets are also spending longer in the shelter before being adopted. (credit: Getty Images) “The team at the Denver animal shelter provides the best care possible for all animals that come through our doors....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Broomfield Neighbors Rush To Scene Of Small Plane Crash In Their Neighborhood But Find No Survivors

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — Broomfield’s Anthem Ranch Neighborhood is sandwiched between Erie Municipal Airport and Rocky Mountain Regional Airport. That’s why Barbara Huntington and her husband are used to hearing planes in her neighborhood, but Sunday morning her husband was working in their garage when heard a sound that was a little different. Barbara Huntington (credit: CBS) RELATED: Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses “He heard the sound of an engine louder than maybe normal then heard the crash,” Barbara said. A small plane had crashed several houses away. Barbara, her husband and a neighbor rushed to the scene. They were the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
KKTV

‘Her heart is not functioning at all’: Flick family hopeful for daughters’ recovery after suffering heart attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many of you know the story of the Flick family after El Paso County Sheriff Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty in 2018. The family still misses Micah everyday and now they are dealing with another tragedy they never thought would happen. Chantelle Flick Sharketti, is Micah’s older sister, and a mother of three kids, ages 7, 5, and 3.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: One More Cool Day With Impressive Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – For the fifth consecutive day, Denver and most of Colorado will stay colder than normal on Tuesday. It will also stay cloudy with more mountain snow and more rain possible in the metro area. More than 6 inches of snow had fallen in some mountain areas by early Tuesday morning including in Fairplay. The Arapahoe Basin ski area reported 5 inches. CBS4 viewer Sheila Skaggs measured 6″ of snow in South Park at 7am Tuesday (source: Sheila Skaggs) There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the I-70 corridor between Summit County and Georgetown, US 40 between...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Plane Crashes In North Broomfield Neighborhood, Misses Houses

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency responders have arrived Sunday at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Anthem Ranch neighborhood in north Broomfield. Two people aboard the plane have been declared deceased, per a fire department spokesperson. (credit: CBS) Sara Farris of North Metro Fire Rescue District told CBS4 that the plane did not hit any homes and there are no reports of injuries from residents in the area. Police and fire on scene of a single engine plane crash in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, near Lowell Blvd and Las Brisas Drive. @NMFirePIO on scene and will provide updates. Please avoid the...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy