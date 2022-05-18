ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Evacuation orders lifted Wednesday for residents in Teller County’s High Park Fire

By Jordan Good
 3 days ago
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced Wednesday that evacuation orders were lifted at 10 a.m. as firefighters continued to make progress on the High Park Fire, burning since early last week.

The sheriff's office said that only residents will be allowed to return home; they must show a valid ID or proof of residency to enter the area.

Proof of residency includes, but is not limited to:

  • Utility bills
  • Lease agreements
  • Mail
The sheriff's office manned checkpoints until 6 p.m. at the entrances to the three affected communities -- Lakemoor Drive, Mt. Pisgah and Cripple Creek Ranches -- affecting around 135 homes.

No homes or structures have burned in the fire, which has covered slightly fewer than 1,600 acres and was nearly 70% contained as of Tuesday evening.

"We soaked the yards of every home as protection from the fire," said Fire Chief Jay Teague, of the 4 Mile Fire Department.

Tammy Wright was among the evacuees but said that she hadn't been home yet because she was working at Evergreen Station, a store and community gathering spot that remained open during the fire.

We evacuated Thursday evening," she said. "It was around five o'clock at night. It was very, very quick. It was grab your stuff and get out. Grab your animals, grab your life and get out. We didn't have much time to grab stuff. We went and stayed with a friend up in Cripple Creek."

Later on Wednesday, Wright said that she had returned home and everything was fine.

"I can't believe that some of those houses didn't burn," she said.

With evacuations lifted, many roads reopened but most affected homeowners weren't expected to return until evening.

"We think that the worst is over, although you never can be sure with wildfires," said Lad Sullivan, a commander with the sheriff's office. "We'd like to thank the community and the firefighters who came here to defend our families and homes without even knowing us."

Around 100 of the 240 firefighters working at the scene are local professionals and volunteers.

"A lot of employers have worked with our guys to cut them loose from their day jobs," Teague explained. "Some have worked their day jobs and come back here to work at night."

With cooler, wetter weather arriving Wednesday and expected to continue through the weekend, some firefighters will likely be released soon to deploy to other fires in Colorado and the West.

County Commissioner Daniel Williams said that he has been in contact with many evacuees.

"We commissioners wanted to meet them and greet them as they came back," he said. "Lots of emotion and a good outcome. Flames went around the structures and into the front yards."

