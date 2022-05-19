ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Giannotto & Jeffrey Show: Grizzlies "Trade a Day" featured daily (AUDIO LINKS)

 3 days ago

92.9 FM ESPN's Giannotto and Jeffrey are exploring ALL options for the Memphis Grizzlies, at least until the 2022 NBA Draft, with their 2022 Summer "Trade a Day" feature . Honestly, what's a radio show without a feature that includes the city's team, it's future, and sports radio speculation?

Don't forget to send the show your suggestions via Twitter here.

You can listen to all the daily episodes live on 92.9 Weekdays between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. or here.

Not surprisingly, the first three days of the G&J Trade Machine included Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks

Day #1 (5/16/22): Dillon Brooks and one of the late Grizzlies 1st-round picks for Malcolm Brogdan (Indiana)

Day #2 (5/17/22): Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies two-1st round picks for Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) and Washington's #10 pick in the 1st round

Day #3 (5/18/22): Dillon Brooks for Evan Fournier (Knicks) using Grayson Allen trade exception

Day #4 (5/19/22): DeAnthony Melton, Killian Tilley, & Xavier Tillman for Jonathan Isaac (Magic)

Day #5 (5/20/22): Pascal Siakam (Raptors) for Brooks, Melton, Tillie, and Aldama

Comments / 0

