Giannotto & Jeffrey Show: Grizzlies "Trade a Day" featured daily (AUDIO LINKS)

92.9 FM ESPN's Giannotto and Jeffrey are exploring ALL options for the Memphis Grizzlies, at least until the 2022 NBA Draft, with their 2022 Summer "Trade a Day" feature.

Not surprisingly, the first three days of the G&J Trade Machine included Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks

Day #1 (5/16/22): Dillon Brooks and one of the late Grizzlies 1st-round picks for Malcolm Brogdan (Indiana)

Day #2 (5/17/22): Dillon Brooks and Grizzlies two-1st round picks for Kyle Kuzma (Wizards) and Washington's #10 pick in the 1st round

Day #3 (5/18/22): Dillon Brooks for Evan Fournier (Knicks) using Grayson Allen trade exception

Day #4 (5/19/22): DeAnthony Melton, Killian Tilley, & Xavier Tillman for Jonathan Isaac (Magic)

Day #5 (5/20/22): Pascal Siakam (Raptors) for Brooks, Melton, Tillie, and Aldama