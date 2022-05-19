ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Summer blackouts could hit these US states, regulators warn

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLuUQ_0fiwmUY600

(NEXSTAR) – Blackouts could plague several states in the U.S. this summer, regulators warn, as a combination of drought, heat, potential cyber-attacks, geopolitical conflicts, and supply chain problems could disrupt the power supply, according to a grim new report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC).

The regulatory body found that large swathes of the U.S. and parts of Canada are at an elevated or high risk of energy shortfalls during the summer’s hottest months.

The Midwest is at especially high risk due to the retirement of older plants, which has caused a 2.3% decrease in capacity from last summer, as well as increased demand, according to NERC.

In the Southwest, plummeting river levels may cripple hydropower production, the group warned, and in Texas drought-related heat events could cause extreme energy demand.

ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy this weekend after six power plants go offline

A NERC map shows all states in the western half of the continental U.S., including North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas are at least under elevated risk of energy shortfalls, with parts of the northeastern-most states under high risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhwFs_0fiwmUY600
(North American Electric Reliability Corporation)

Many states under the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), such as Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana are either entirely or partly at high risk.

“Industry prepares its equipment and operators for challenging summer conditions. Persistent, extreme drought and its accompanying weather patterns, however, are out-of-the-ordinary and tend to create extra stresses on electricity supply and demand,” said Mark Olson, NERC’s manager of Reliability Assessments. “Grid operators in affected areas will need all available tools to keep the system in balance this summer.”

In California, where all 58 counties are under a drought emergency proclamation, officials are already warning residents that more than one million addresses may go dark this summer due to an energy shortfall.

WATCH: Gov. Edwards tells state to get ready for 2022 hurricane season

The drought hampers the state’s ability to harvest energy from hydroelectric dams – in 2021, for example, the state was forced to shut off hydropower generation at the Oroville Dam in Northern California for the first time ever.

Wildfires and forecasted hotter-than-normal temperatures are also projected to strain the energy supply further.

Energy officials in Texas, which is also under elevated risk, announced Monday that the state is expected to have “sufficient” capacity to meet peak demands under normal conditions. However, a combination of factors such as extreme demand, low wind, and outages at production plants could lead to blackouts.

Over the weekend, just days before the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said it expected to have enough power this summer, officials asked Texans to conserve power after unseasonably high temperatures created record demand .

Both Texas and California suffered widespread solar energy losses after grid disturbances unexpectedly knocked them offline.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Business
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
State
Illinois State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Bloomberg

Fracking Boom Turns Texas Into the

Earthquake Capital of the U.S. A state not known for earthquakes has been hit so hard, it's even poised to overtake California and Alaska. Earthquakes were never anything people in West Texas thought much about. Years would pass in between tremors that anybody felt. Even after the shale revolution arrived in force a decade ago and oil crews started drilling frantically in the region’s vast Permian Basin, there seemed to be no impact on the land.
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

Drought, high temperatures could cause blackouts in large parts of the US this summer

A combination of high temperatures, extreme drought, and supply chain problems could cause blackouts from Texas to California this summer, the North American Electric Reliability Corp warned in a reliability assessment this week. Generation and transmission projects across the United States have been delayed due to "product unavailability, shipping delays,...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydroelectric Power#Power Grid#Solar Energy#Power Plants#Nerc#Ercot#Texans
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Bloomberg

A 67-Foot Pipeline Rupture in Texas Triggered Massive Methane Plume

A pipeline rupture longer than a bowling lane was responsible for a massive release of the potent greenhouse gas methane over Texas in March, spewing the equivalent of annual emissions from 16,000 American cars into the atmosphere. Photos of the rupture show a nearly 67-foot (20-meter) long tear along the...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Largest U.S. Wildfire Threatens New Mexico Town, Ski Resort

Strong winds drove the largest U.S. wildfire toward a New Mexico ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos on Wednesday. As people evacuated, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
TAOS, NM
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

1K+
Followers
460
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy