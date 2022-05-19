ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart stock falls sharply for 2nd straight day

By C.C. McCandless
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gsfRd_0fiwmSme00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — For the second straight day, Walmart’s stock price took a hit after it reported lower-than-expected earnings in the first quarter.

On May 18, the stock dropped nearly 7% after plummeting over 11% on Tuesday.

Walmart stock falls over 11%; worst day since 1987

The Bentonville-based retailer cited inflation’s effect on fuel and food prices, as well as ongoing supply chain issues, as factors for its failure to meet earnings expectations.

Other American retailers also reported disappointing earnings this week, and on Wednesday the S&P dipped by 4% for its worst single-day performance since 2020. The NASDAQ Composite fell 4.7%, while the Dow shed over 1,100 points (3.6%).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

Ways to save money as gas prices rise

We've all noticed it. The rising cost of gas is making it harder to balance a budget. The average price for a gallon of gas in Arkansas stayed steady today at $4.12 a gallon. That ends a streak of setting a new record price 10 days straight.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Food Prices#American#S P#Nasdaq Composite#Dow#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy