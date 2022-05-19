ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

John Cena Addresses Potential WWE Return While Giving Praise To Fellow Class Of 2002 Superstars

By Mick Joest
Cinema Blend
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of superstar Randy Orton being part of the organization, and he’s not the only notable legend celebrating the big 2-0 this year. John Cena will also soon be celebrating two decades transpiring since his WWE debut, but does that mean we’ll see him back...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 3

PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Edge Teases Former Champion Joining His Stable

Recently everyone’s been talking about The Judgement Day and he could be joining the group in the weeks to come. So far The Judgement Day consists of Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley but the Rated R Superstar has seemingly been teasing new members on social media. Earlier today Edge dropped a cryptic teaser when he posted a photo of former WWE Divas Champion Paige with no caption.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Releases Medical Update on RK-Bro Following SmackDown

– As previously reported, The Usos beat RK-Bro on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown to unify the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The Usos are now undisputed tag team champions. Following SmackDown, WWE issued a storyline announcement for Riddle and Randy Orton, noting they both underwent medical evaluations following the post-match attack by The Bloodline.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Announces Leave Of Absence From WWE

In a shocking turn of events, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announced this afternoon that she is stepping away from WWE for the foreseeable future. McMahon released a statement on Twitter announcing the move, while also signaling she would eventually return to her post. “As of tomorrow, I am...
WWE
Person
Adam Glyn
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Ric Flair
Person
John Cena
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Sasha Banks
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted For The First Time Since WWE RAW Walkout

Sasha Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert Friday night, in what was her first public sighting since her walkout from Monday’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Banks appeared to be having a blast at the concert, flexing her biceps before chugging down a bottle of water. A fan who attended the concert shared the clip.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
rolling out

Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe. The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Twerks At Lovers & Friends Festival, Twitter Reacts

Ciara is, without a doubt, a living legend. She's been in the music industry since the early 2000s, and she hasn't lost it yet. The mother of three is still capable of hitting notes and performing complex dance routines just like she used to do back in the day. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Got Engaged On Campus Yesterday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones had quite the special day on Saturday. The former Duke star basketball player got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Maddy Torres on the Blue Devils campus. Jones and Torres have been dating since they both went to Duke, so it makes perfect sense that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On Naomi And Sasha Banks Walking Out On WWE

During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE during RAW this week. The Women’s Tag Team Champions left the arena in the middle of the show after handing their titles to John Laurinaitis, which forced a change to the main event. It was originally set to be a six-pack challenge featuring them both, but that was altered to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka instead. WWE released a statement claiming that the women felt unsafe working against two of the talents and that they had felt disrespected.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Provides Injury Update on RK-Bro, Drew Mcintyre Set To Return Next Week

WWE has noted that Riddle has a bruised hip and lower back as a consequence of an attack by The Bloodline following SmackDown’s Tag Team Title Unification Match, and he and Randy Orton are both getting medical evaluations. As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Randy Orton...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On Naomi’s WWE Contract Status Amid Walkout

That’s one way to fix things. The biggest WWE story of the week has been Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on the company this week on Monday Night Raw. This opens up a variety of questions, including what it means for the wrestlers’ futures. It is not clear what WWE is planning to do with them at the moment, but there might be a detail that changes the situation for one of them.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Would Sacrifice Roster Budget To Sign Former WWE Star

Ever since his departure from WWE, fans have been abuzz about what lies ahead for Cesaro. During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, William Regal joined the show to talk about what he views as one of WWE’s biggest losses of this year. Regal spent so much time around Cesaro during his time as the general manager of NXT and put the Swiss Superman on a shortlist of talent he would put his reputation on the line for.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why all 3 of Roman Reigns’ next title challengers make sense (and which 1 might win)

For all the flak the WWE takes when its booking decisions defy common sense, it probably gets too little credit when it executes logical, entertaining plans for its top stars. With that in mind, it’s “give credit where it’s due” time: If reports about the three challengers Roman Reigns will face this summer are correct, WWE has lined things up for him perfectly. Considering the way Reigns is positioned, that’s no easy feat. In his current Tribal Chief/Head of the Table/GOD Mode incarnation, Reigns holds the company’s two most important men’s championships (one for more than 600 days) and seems unbeatable....
WWE

