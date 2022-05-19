‘Bill and Ted’-Famous Circle K to Host Farewell Screenings of Film Before Closing Permanently

A bittersweet moment is afoot at the Circle K, made famous for its appearance in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure .

The market located in Tempe, Arizona, which was featured in the cult-favorite 1989 comedy, will soon be shutting down permanently. To commemorate its place in cinematic history, the store’s parking lot is hosting two screenings of the film on Wednesday evening.

These sold-out showings are organized by Harkins Theatres, which will project the movie onto a screen mounted to the building.

“We are honored to celebrate this iconic movie location and are thankful to the city of Tempe for their support of this ‘excellent’ event,” said Harkins Theatres owner Dan Harkins in a statement. “Moviegoers will be transported throughout time to experience all they love about Bill & Ted’s at the iconic Circle K.”

In the time-traveling film, Bill ( Alex Winter ) and Ted ( Keanu Reeves ) meet Rufus (George Carlin) at the Circle K while studying for their daunting history exam. The scene, during which the pair of high schoolers also encounter versions of themselves, includes Ted uttering the line, “Strange things are afoot at the Circle K.”

The Arizona Republic reported that the store will close Thursday and that employees will be relocated to other stores.

“The rumors aren’t bogus,” a Circle K statement read at the time. “We are planning to close our store at 1010 W. Southern Avenue in Tempe. It’s a location that has enjoyed some most triumphant times in its more than 30 years of serving the Tempe community.”

The farewell screenings are set to include a video message from Bill himself. More information about the event can be seen here .

