A Mississippi sheriff said he is being forced to consider temporary “Bandaid” solutions to a jail that has failed inspections and is not fit for inmates. Adams County supervisors agreed to look into a request from Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten to purchase one or more small portable buildings called “pods” from the Core Civic correctional facility on U.S. 84 in Natchez.

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO