A new attraction is opening soon at Epcot, and it’s called Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Spectrum News digital journalist Ashley Carter and entertainment reporter Allison Walker had a chance to experience the attraction earlier this month during a media preview. In this episode, they talk about what to expect, including the queue, the playlist of songs and those coaster rotations. They also dive into Epcot’s massive transformation which is still underway.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO