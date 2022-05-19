ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand's HealthNow Buys Prescription Platform CoverUs, Plans Payment App

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
HealthNow, a New Zealand company focused on healthcare affordability, has bought CoverUS, a digital prescription discount platform, a press release said. The companies will debut the CoverUS Payments App in the third quarter of this year. That app will help Americans pay for needed health care and will build...

