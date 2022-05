The New England Patriots made positive strides in 2021 that helped them get back into the playoffs after a one-year hiatus. However, Robert Kraft's team is still searching for its first playoff victory since winning Super Bowl LIII in 2018. With Mac Jones stepping into Year 2 and some more weapons put at his disposal this offseason, the Patriots will be looking to continue to make strides in 2022 that will eventually bring them into routine contention on a yearly basis.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO