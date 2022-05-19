ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Allianz SE and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Business Wire
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allianz SE (“Allianz” or “the Company”) (OTC: ALIZY) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allianz Se#Securities Fraud#Securities Commission#Alizy#Company#Allianz Group#Sec#Doj#American#Adr
dailyhodl.com

MicroStrategy Has No Intention To Sell Bitcoin (BTC), Says Company CFO: Report

MicroStrategy has no plans to sell its Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC’s bearish price action across the past six months, according to the company’s chief financial officer. MicroStrategy CFO Andrew Kang tells the Wall Street Journal that MicroStrategy’s shareholders are “aligned” with the company’s strategy and haven’t pressured it to sell its BTC holdings.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
cryptoslate.com

Tether’s $82.4B reserves exceed market cap of USDT

The world’s biggest stablecoin has just released its quarterly transparency report a day before the deadline of May 20. The report indicates that Tether’s reserves were $82.4 billion as of March 31, which “exceeds the amount required to redeem the digital tokens issued.” It is important to note that this report does not cover the past few week’s volatile events.
MARKETS
pymnts

TechREG Weekly EMEA: Top Officials Call for Crypto Regulation; EU, UK Regulators Focus on Consumer Credit Rules, Fraud Prevention Tools

This week, policymakers and regulators in Europe have continued issuing warnings about cryptocurrencies as “highly speculative assets” and renewed calls for “consistent and comprehensive” crypto regulation. Meanwhile, the European Union Parliament debated the new Consumer Credit Directive, which may include buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy