Pinning Ceremony Held at Enid for 49th Class of NOC Nursing

November 16, 1932 ~ April 8, 2022 (age 89) Gary D. Nottingham, 89, of Mesa, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on April 8th, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Gary was born November 16th, 1932 to John Robert and Mary (Howell) Nottingham. He grew up in Ponca City and Stillwater, Oklahoma. At the age of 17 he joined the US Air Force serving as a Med Tech. He served both in country and overseas. Gary was united in marriage to Frieda Neihart on August 1st, 1952. They had four children, Mike, Earl Wayne, Theresa, and Dan. While serving, Gary won a special award for designing and helping build a transportable mobile disaster unit for emergency first aid services for the 4500th USAF hospital while stationed at Langley AFB, Virginia. Gary retired after 20 years of service with an honorable discharge.

