Enid, OK

Pinning Ceremony Held at Enid for 49th Class of NOC Nursing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-nine Northern Oklahoma College Nursing Students received their nurses’ pins at a ceremony at NOC Enid Saturday May 14th in the 49th Class of NOC Nursing. Nursing students from the Stillwater, Enid, and Tonkawa...

Obituary for Gary Nottingham

November 16, 1932 ~ April 8, 2022 (age 89) Gary D. Nottingham, 89, of Mesa, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on April 8th, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Gary was born November 16th, 1932 to John Robert and Mary (Howell) Nottingham. He grew up in Ponca City and Stillwater, Oklahoma. At the age of 17 he joined the US Air Force serving as a Med Tech. He served both in country and overseas. Gary was united in marriage to Frieda Neihart on August 1st, 1952. They had four children, Mike, Earl Wayne, Theresa, and Dan. While serving, Gary won a special award for designing and helping build a transportable mobile disaster unit for emergency first aid services for the 4500th USAF hospital while stationed at Langley AFB, Virginia. Gary retired after 20 years of service with an honorable discharge.
Police Logs 05/18/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Creek Nation Muscogee Casino announces reopening of Muskogee location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials announced the reopening of its Muskogee location. The location will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at 3420 West Peak Boulevard. This location was closed over two weeks ago due to severe weather on May 4 that resulted...
Yukon principal ready for ‘big leap’

With 24 years of service at one school, Principal Scott Hein was thinking he might finish his career in the same building he started his public education career. Then an opportunity presented itself to lead a neighborhood school across from Yukon City Park – Shedeck Elementary. Hein will sorely...
Ada church raffling hundreds of dollars worth of stuff

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A raffle in Ada's Wintersmith Park, courtesy of the House of Joy Church in Ada. According to the pastor there will be a smaller raffle toward the beginning of the event leading to a guest speaker, then bigger things raffled toward the end. There will be...
Vacant Braum's Demolished in Bartlesville

A vacant Braum’s location in Bartlesville has been demolished. Ark Wrecking Company of Oklahoma, based out of Tulsa, has turned the old restaurant to rubble in recent days. In February, the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat stated that there were plans for a new McAlister’s Deli to be built at 2539 SE Washington Boulevard to replace the former Braum’s location. The project valuation is $1.5 million.
Westmoore High School student dies in motorcycle accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A Westmoore High School student died in a motorcycle accident Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, the crash happened near SW 106th and Western, near Westmoore High School. Officials say the student left the high school around 12:30 p.m. on their motorcycle when they were hit...
David Ware sent to state prison in McAlester

MCALESTER, Okla. — David Ware was transferred to the state prison in McAlester to live out his days on death row. Ware is now at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary after he was convicted of killing Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and shooting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan at a traffic stop in June 2020.
