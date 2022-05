The 5-year-old girl who was left in critical condition after she and her mother were struck by an SUV in Worcester, Massachusetts, in April has died, police said Tuesday. Candice Asare-Yeboah was identified as the girl who died in the April 18 crash. Worcester police also said that the driver -- who faced charges of speeding, mark lanes violation, impeded operations and negligent operation -- will also be charged with motor vehicle homicide.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO