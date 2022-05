The first incident happened on February 10, 2020, when attorney Derrick Saulsberry was representing his nephew in a protective order proceeding. In the hallway, Saulsberry had a tense exchange with his client’s mother-in-law. Saulsberry cursed. When they returned to the courtroom Stalder proceeded to lecture Saulsberry about professionalism and demanded he apologize to his client’s mother-in-law. Saulsberry refused. And then, this:

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO