Royall’s Vitcenda celebrates milestones

Imogene “Joan” Clark Mize, 87, of Tomah died Monday, May 16, 2022, at home. On June 2nd, 1934, Joan was born to Ernest and Mildred (Parr) Clark in Ontario. Once Joan finished attending school, she started taking care of her younger siblings. A few years went by, and Joan started working for the Sherman House as a housekeeper. Joan was united in marriage to Lewis Mize on Oct 6, 1967, in Rockford, Ill. Taking on the role as secretary for Mize Insurance Agency, Joan enjoyed working with the family; as a bonus, it gave her the opportunity to travel and see 40 different states. As a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church, Joan had a charitable heart and supported the DAV as well as other local charities. She was known for being very passionate about her dogs (Snoopy, Bo, Ava and Katie). She was someone who enjoyed gardening and found peace in the nature. Joan was an outgoing person and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

TOMAH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO