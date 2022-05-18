Pacers guard Chris Duarte named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Pacers guard Chris Duarte started and ended his rookie season in noteworthy fashion.

The former Oregon star, who scored a career-high 27 points in his debut, was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced Wednesday. He is the first Indiana rookie to receive an All-Rookie nod since Myles Turner was selected to the All-Rookie Second Team in 2016.

Duarte was the 13th overall pick last year and notched six 20-point games during the 2021-22 season. The Dominican Republic native averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 43.2% from the field, 36.9% on 3s and 80.4% at the free-throw line.

One of the highlights of Duarte's season came when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the Lakers to force overtime on Nov. 24 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Four-time league MVP LeBron James was masterful in the extra period to spoil Duarte's heroics, but afterward James tipped his cap to Indiana's promising guard.

"We had the (No.) 22 pick this year in the draft and we worked (Duarte) out at our facility, and he didn't miss a shot. I was like, 'Ain't no way in hell we getting this kid,'" James said. "He's big time. Very poised, great shot and just plays like the 24-year-old young man that he is. ... Indy got a good one."

Duarte started in 39 of the 55 games he played. He dealt with a nagging left big toe injury toward the end of the season, but he said in his exit interview he would make a full recovery.

"Not being able to play the game I love with my teammates out there, it's frustrating, it's hard," Duarte said. "First time going through that."

Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu, Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, Denver's Bones Hyland and New Orleans' Herbert Jones rounded out the All-Rookie Second Team.

Toronto's Scottie Barnes, the Rookie of the Year, headlined the All-Rookie First Team. He was accompanied by Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Houston's Jalen Green, Cleveland's Evan Mobley and Orlando's Franz Wagner.

Duarte plans to build on his strong rookie season, and he's proud to have already left a good impression on future Hall of Famers.

"KD, after the Brooklyn game (April 10), he came up to me and he shake my hand and told me how good I did this season," Duarte said. "He was like, 'I really like what you did this season. Keep going.' Stuff like that, I would never forget those words. LeBron James talking about me in the media, saying good stuff about me. ... I really worked hard to get to this point, and now getting respect from those guys is big. It mean a lot to me."

