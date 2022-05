HATTIESBURG - After a nearly 5-hour weather delay, Kosciusko finished off Sumrall 10-1 on Saturday evening to win their second consecutive MHSAA 4A softball state championship. Check out SBLive's exclusive photo gallery from the game and stay tuned for full coverage. (All photos by Austin Frayser) ...

