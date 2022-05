Napa is one of the most popular destinations for wine tasting in the world. But with hundreds of wineries to choose from, deciding where to start sipping can be difficult. Downtown Napa offers a great introduction to the area with a variety of tastings rooms that allow visitors to sample a selection of wines from the same winemaker or even different wineries. Many of the tasting rooms here are family-owned and operated, which gives visitors an opportunity to meet the people behind the wines. And, as an added bonus, downtown Napa also is home to several breweries and distilleries. The best part: Whether you prefer wine, beer or spirits, all tasting rooms are within walking distance, so you can park your car and get your steps in.

NAPA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO