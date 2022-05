Kingston Police have charged a local person after another person reported they had been assaulted by their roommate on Monday. Police said in a news release that they received the call for help at about 9:40 a.m. When officers arrived at the downtown residence, they spoke with a person who said their roommate had gotten home at about 9:15 a.m. to find that their bedroom had been broken into.

