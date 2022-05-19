Man arrested, charged in brutal murder of Queens pawn shop owner

A man has been arrested and charged for the brutal murder of a 60-year-old pawn shop owner in Queens.

Police arrested 48-year-old Rondolfo Lopez-Portillo on Wednesday and charged him with murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD was made aware of the suspect fleeing to Maryland, where he was taken into custody.

The deadly incident took place inside Global Pawn Shop in Jamaica, Queens on April 17, where the owner 60-year-old Arasb Shoughi was brutally beaten to death.

Police said the attack was an attempted robbery that turned deadly.

The horrific murder left Shoughi's family traumatized.

They don't want to remember the final, violent moments of Shoughi's life, but his three children and his wife can't stop thinking about it.

"It's just really hard to speak about my dad in the past tense because it feels like he's still here," one of Shoughi's daughters said.

"We've been together for 33 years and this has been extremely tough on the family, I miss him so much, he didn't deserve this," his wife said.

The video released by police is disturbing and shows a vicious, relentless beating that lead to Shoughi's death.

Police released new surveillance video and pictures of the man wanted for brutally beating a pawn shop owner in Queens.

"He's not human, I don't know how anyone can put themselves in a position to hurt someone, to kill someone the way they did to my dad," Shoughi's daughter said.

His wife said she wasn't aware of any conflicts in her husband's life.

"He just came to work thinking it was going to be a normal day and this monster came in here with intentions to kill him, and he did," she said.

Shoughi's family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money after the brutal murder.

7 On Your Side Investigates has more on subway crime trends across New York City.

----------