Predators expected to extend HC John Hynes

Apr 10, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes yells from the bench during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After reaching the playoffs for the third time under John Hynes, the Nashville Predators faced some uncertainty at the head coach position, with Hynes on an expiring contract that included a one-year team option.

However, those concerns seem to be gone, as The Athletic’s Adam Vingan believes the team has agreed to a multi-year extension with Hynes to keep him behind the bench in Nashville.

In three seasons under Hynes, Nashville has made the playoffs but has failed to win a playoff round. The team lost in the first round this year to the Colorado Avalanche. Last year, the team lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. The team also lost the qualifying round in the bubble in 2020 to the Arizona Coyotes.

Despite the success, some had wondered if Hynes would be back with Nashville next season given the team’s failure to have playoff success in that time.

Perhaps one of Hynes’ biggest strengths as a coach can be seen in his stars’ ability to elevate their game under him. There may be no better of an example of that than this year, where Filip Forsberg had a career-high 84 points, 20 more than his previous career-high of 64, in just 69 games. A struggling Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen both rebounded this year, with Duchene hitting career-highs in goals (43) and points (86). Defenseman Roman Josi, already a superstar in his own right, shattered his previous career-high 65 points with 96 this year, a mark that was among the best seasons ever for a defenseman.

Turning back to Hynes’ days as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils, he saw a rebuilding New Jersey Devils team to a playoff berth in 2017-18, which featured a Hart Trophy season from Taylor Hall, who had a career-best 93 points.

Though he has yet to win a playoff series as a head coach, Hynes has proven that he is capable of getting the most out of his star players.