ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators expected to extend HC John Hynes

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpO8m_0fivvXNL00
Apr 10, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes yells from the bench during the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

After reaching the playoffs for the third time under John Hynes, the Nashville Predators faced some uncertainty at the head coach position, with Hynes on an expiring contract that included a one-year team option.

However, those concerns seem to be gone, as The Athletic’s Adam Vingan believes the team has agreed to a multi-year extension with Hynes to keep him behind the bench in Nashville.

In three seasons under Hynes, Nashville has made the playoffs but has failed to win a playoff round. The team lost in the first round this year to the Colorado Avalanche. Last year, the team lost to the Carolina Hurricanes. The team also lost the qualifying round in the bubble in 2020 to the Arizona Coyotes.

Despite the success, some had wondered if Hynes would be back with Nashville next season given the team’s failure to have playoff success in that time.

Perhaps one of Hynes’ biggest strengths as a coach can be seen in his stars’ ability to elevate their game under him. There may be no better of an example of that than this year, where Filip Forsberg had a career-high 84 points, 20 more than his previous career-high of 64, in just 69 games. A struggling Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen both rebounded this year, with Duchene hitting career-highs in goals (43) and points (86). Defenseman Roman Josi, already a superstar in his own right, shattered his previous career-high 65 points with 96 this year, a mark that was among the best seasons ever for a defenseman.

Turning back to Hynes’ days as the head coach of the New Jersey Devils, he saw a rebuilding New Jersey Devils team to a playoff berth in 2017-18, which featured a Hart Trophy season from Taylor Hall, who had a career-best 93 points.

Though he has yet to win a playoff series as a head coach, Hynes has proven that he is capable of getting the most out of his star players.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign former second-round pick Olof Lindbom

Another talented young goaltender is set to join the New York Rangers. CapFriendly has reported the terms of a to-be-announced entry-level contract between New York and 2018 second-round pick Olof Lindbom. The Swedish netminder is set to sign a two-year deal worth an AAV of $925K. The NHL salary in...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Carey Price, Zdeno Chara, Kevin Hayes finalists for Masterton Trophy

The NHL continues to release finalists this week for its major awards. Monday, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli revealed the three finalists for the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as voted on by the PHWA. New York Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara, Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes were named for the award.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins forward Brian Boyle week-to-week with lower-body injury

As the Penguins gear up for a do-or-die final game in their series against the New York Rangers, they will be without one of their more important bottom-sixers. Veteran Brian Boyle, whose play after not playing all of last season has been one of the best stories all year, is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, as relayed by NHL.com’s Dan Rosen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tyler Bozak's latest bonus pushes Blues' overage penalty even further

The St. Louis Blues are happy to be advancing to the second round of the playoffs. However, their series win over the Minnesota Wild is not without complications. Veteran center Tyler Bozak earned a $100K bonus with the Blues advancing, per CapFriendly, which for many teams would not be an issue. However, the Blues operated so close to the salary cap’s upper limit this season that they had no cushion for performances bonuses they had promised to Bozak and were already in the red. In fact, even before Bozak’s latest bonus was earned, the Blues held the third-highest bonus overage penalty for 2022-23 at $1M awarded to Bozak for playing in 41-plus games this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens win 2022 NHL draft lottery

Beginning this season, the full effect of the changes to the draft lottery rules announced last year are in place. Starting this year, teams can only move up a maximum of 10 spots if they’re selected, meaning teams originally set at picks 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 cannot move up all the way to the first overall pick. A win for one of these teams in the first draft lottery secures the pick for the team that finished last.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking ahead to P.K. Subban's impending free agency

Despite relatively low fanfare, one of hockey’s biggest names is set to be become an unrestricted free agent this summer. New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban will become a UFA for the first time in his career, having just finished the final year of an eight-year, $72M contract that carried a $9M AAV. Subban signed that contract with the Montreal Canadiens prior to the start of the 2014-15 season, but would only play two of the eight years with Montreal before being dealt to the Nashville Predators. The star defenseman would spend three seasons in Nashville, making a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017, but was again traded to New Jersey in 2019.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Roman Josi
Person
David Poile
Person
Taylor Hall
Pro Hockey Rumors

How will Sharks address aging, expensive blue line this offseason?

The San Jose Sharks announced a pair of extensions Monday, locking up Alexander Barabanov and Jaycob Megna for the next two years. Those deals were necessary for two players who have found a home in San Jose, but certainly not the headline-making news that fans are hoping for now that the team is going to be under new management.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, Hurricanes' Brendan Smith earn fines

The NHL Department of Player Safety handed out a pair of fines Sunday, sanctioning defensemen Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes for violations committed during Saturday’s series-ending contest. Both were fined the maximum allowable amount under the CBA. McAvoy’s $5,000 fine came...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Vegas Golden Knights reportedly fire Peter DeBoer

The Vegas Golden Knights announced Monday morning that the team has fired head coach Peter DeBoer. General manager Kelly McCrimmon will meet with the media at 3:00 p.m. CT to address the firing. He said the following in a statement today:. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Hc#Athletic#The Colorado Avalanche
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kings GM: Viktor Arvidsson suffered herniated disc

Kings general manager Rob Blake met with the media Monday following his team’s elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday and in his press conference, per Lisa Dillman of The Athletic, he revealed that winger Viktor Arvidsson suffered a herniated disc and will undergo treatment to recover from the injury on Tuesday. Arvidsson did not play in the playoffs due to the injury, and Blake noted that Arvidsson was set to play until his injury re-aggravated in a practice just before the playoffs were set to begin.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Dallas Stars recall 11 players

With the Texas Stars eliminated, the Dallas Stars have brought up their crew of “Black Aces,” players who will practice, take in the NHL atmosphere and stay ready for action, but usually not dress. This time, it’s 11 players coming up from the AHL:. Perhaps most interesting...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Longtime NHL forward Frans Nielsen to retire after World Championships

Via a news release from his DEL team, Eisbaren Berlin, longtime NHL center Frans Nielsen will retire from professional hockey after representing his native Denmark at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Championships. Nielsen played the 2021-22 campaign overseas in Germany after the Detroit Red Wings bought out the final year of his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau's contract has yet to be extended

The Vancouver Canucks have lots of questions to answer this offseason. The most pressing one is whether they can get a deal done with head coach Bruce Boudreau, who has a negotiating window until June 1 but no contract extension in place just yet. The two sides have said all the right things when it comes to working together and will have to iron out a deal if the veteran coach is to stay put. It certainly seems like he’s going to be sticking around though, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported yesterday on CHEK TV that Boudreau was present (virtually) in the meeting with Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy