A Team Of Heroes

The high season is on the horizon, and local restaurants are gearing up for summer. Here are a few:. The Beacon, Sag Harbor’s summertime mainstay, opened for its 24th season on May 11. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. and reservations are available. A two course minimum at $75 per person is in place for dine in, while the regular a la carte menu will be available for takeout. This is not a prix fixe menu, just a minimum charge due to less seating. The menu will feature old school favorites, as well as specials. Reservations and take-out orders can be made at 631-725-7088. The Beacon is at 8 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. Visit beaconsagharbor.com for details.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO