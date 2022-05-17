ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

A Team Of Heroes

By Editorial
27east.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest hang-ups homeowners have with the existing affordable accessory apartments law in Southampton Town is that only live-in homeowners can qualify for an accessory apartment. This disqualifies many homeowners — and explains why the program is so... Time To Talk. It won’t be on the...

Foodstuffs: Spring Awakenings On The East End

The high season is on the horizon, and local restaurants are gearing up for summer. Here are a few:. The Beacon, Sag Harbor’s summertime mainstay, opened for its 24th season on May 11. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. and reservations are available. A two course minimum at $75 per person is in place for dine in, while the regular a la carte menu will be available for takeout. This is not a prix fixe menu, just a minimum charge due to less seating. The menu will feature old school favorites, as well as specials. Reservations and take-out orders can be made at 631-725-7088. The Beacon is at 8 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. Visit beaconsagharbor.com for details.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Napeague Modern Bayfront Home Sells For $8.87 Million

A classic modern bayfront home designed by architect Thierry Pfister in Napeague has sold for $8.87 million after most recently seeking $8.95 million. At 621 Lazy Point Road, the 3,840-square-foot residence on 5.34 acres was built in 2000. In 2017, it was on the market for $9.1 million with no takers, and in June 2021 it came back on the market for $9.5 million.
AMAGANSETT, NY
Whalers Baseball Wins Elimination Game To Advance County Championship

Dan Labrozzi took a bow after closing the curtain on Southold’s high school baseball season on Friday. Pierson’s senior ace struck out nine and allowed just six hits in a... more. East Hampton Softball Defeats Harborfields In Finale The Bonackers defeated host Harborfields, 7-1, on Thursday, May ... 18...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Using Old Technology, Reel Quiet Mowing Was Ahead Of Its Time

In recent years, one village after another on the South Fork has restricted or seasonally banned the use of gas-powered leaf blowers as residents fed up with the noise, dust and fumes that leaf blowers make have amplified their voices. With ever-improving lithium battery technology making electric-powered leaf blowers and...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Decorators-Designers-Dealers Sale Returns June 4

The Southampton Fresh Air Home’s Decorators-Designers-Dealers Sale and Auction Gala returns on Saturday, June 4, offering deals on designer home furnishings and rare antiques as well as live and silent auctions. Each year from September to mid-May organizers accept donations of furniture, home decor and accessories, and auction items...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
The Oldies Are Goodies For East End Audiences

There’s a saying, “If you remember the ’60s, you weren’t there.”. But there are still plenty of die-hard fans of the music of the 1950s and 1960s who have never forgotten that oldies era, and they still know the words to all the songs, as evidenced by the large turnouts packing the 700-seat Suffolk Theater these days.
RIVERHEAD, NY

