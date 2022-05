Olivia Wong earns her Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention from USC. When I first entered USC, I knew I wanted to work in the healthcare field but I was not sure exactly what I wanted to do. However, I knew that the principles taught in Health Promotion about the social determinants of health, improving healthcare access and health education in underserved communities, and treating patients in an ethical and culturally competent way would serve me in whatever healthcare profession I chose to pursue.

