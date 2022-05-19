ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays add former first-round pick Luke Bard to 40-man roster

By Anthony Franco
 3 days ago
Relief pitcher Luke Bard. Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays have added reliever Luke Bard to their 40-man roster, tweets Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He won’t be heading to the big leagues immediately, though, as the team is keeping him on optional assignment to Triple-A Durham. Tampa Bay transferred Chris Mazza from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list to open space on the 40-man roster.

It’s atypical for a team to add a player to the 40-man without an immediate big league promotion, but a contractual nuance explains the decision. Bard signed a minor league deal in Spring Training, and Topkin notes that agreement came with an opt-out provision around this time. Bard either had triggered or was set to trigger the opt-out, leaving the Rays to decide whether to add him to the 40-man or grant him his release.

That Tampa Bay took the former route suggests they see him as a viable MLB relief candidate, even if he’s not headed to the majors at the moment. Bard has surrendered three home runs in only 8 2/3 innings with Durham, but he has nine strikeouts and has only issued two walks. The front office obviously believes the home run issue is a small sample blip, and Bard could soon get back to the majors for the first time since 2020.

The 31-year-old righty (the younger brother of Rockies closer Daniel Bard) has appeared in parts of three MLB seasons. Those came with the Angels from 2018-20, with the majority of his workload coming in the middle year. Bard tallied 66 innings over 46 outings, posting a 5.05 ERA. He was a bit homer-prone in his MLB time as well, but he generated swinging strikes at a decent 12% clip and only walked 6.5% of batters faced. Bard missed all of last season recovering from right hip surgery and was outrighted off the Angels’ 40-man roster last October.

Mazza also signed a minors pact with Tampa Bay over the offseason. He broke camp with the MLB team but made just two appearances before landing on the injured list, retroactive to April 18, due to lower back spasms. Wednesday’s transfer means he can’t return for sixty days from the date of his original placement, so he’ll be out until at least late June recovering.

The 32-year-old Mazza recently progressed to throwing live batting practice, as team broadcaster Neil Solondz tweeted Tuesday. That seems to indicate he won’t be out for too much longer, but he was certain to require a minor league rehab assignment anyhow. He can embark on that assignment to get back into game shape before becoming eligible to return to the club. Rehab assignments for pitchers can last for as long as 30 days.

MLB Trade Rumors

Twins option Royce Lewis

Royce Lewis homered and doubled in last night’s loss to the A’s, boosting his slash line through his first 11 big league games to .308/.325/.564 — but the Twins nevertheless optioned him to Triple-A St. Paul last night in order to pave the way for Carlos Correa’s activation from the 10-day injured list, manager Rocco Baldelli announced after the game (link via Dan Hayes of The Athletic). Baldelli naturally acknowledged that Lewis had made the decision “difficult” with his play and suggested that the Twins will use this run in Triple-A to “move [Lewis] around the field” and “get him a little bit of exposure at some different spots.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays to place Brandon Lowe on 10-day IL

The Rays are planning to place second baseman Brandon Lowe on the 10-day injured list, manager Kevin Cash told media members, including broadcaster Neil Solondz and Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. He’s dealing with a lower back issue and will head for further testing to determine the extent of the injury. Isaac Paredes will be recalled from Triple-A Durham to take his place on the active roster.
TAMPA, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers righty Michael Pineda suffers fractured finger

Tigers right-hander Michael Pineda had to leave Saturday's game in the second inning after being hit in his throwing hand by a Ramon Urias line drive. Following the game, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, including MLB.com’s Jason Beck, that Pineda had suffered a fractured right middle finger. A trip to the injured list is inevitable, and Hinch said that Pineda will visit specialists to determine the next course of action in recovery.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox activate P Rich Hill, designate OF Jaylin Davis

The Boston Red Sox have activated Rich Hill from the COVID-related injury list, and the veteran pitcher is set to start tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers. Righty Kutter Crawford was optioned to Triple-A after yesterday’s game, creating space for Hill on the active roster. In another move,...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds' Joey Votto begins rehab assignment

Decked out in a snazzy Dr. Strange jersey for a “Marvel Night” promotion, Joey Votto played the first game of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Saturday night. Votto was placed on the COVID-related injured list on May 3, and Reds manager David Bell told reporters, including MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, that “it’s really hard for me to know” exactly how long Votto’s rehab assignment will last. The veteran slugger will play Saturday and Sunday for the Bats, and Bell seemed to imply that it could be a somewhat lengthy stint, saying “it was encouraging that he’s playing [Saturday]. Not too long ago, he wasn’t feeling well.”
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

