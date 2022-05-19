Orioles trade reliever Paul Fry to Diamondbacks for Luis Osorio

Paul Fry is heading to Arizona. Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles announced they’ve traded reliever Paul Fry to the Diamondbacks for minor league righty Luis Osorio. Arizona immediately optioned him to Triple-A Reno, and the club had a pair of 40-man roster vacancies after placing Cooper Hummel and Kyle Nelson on the COVID-19 injured list this afternoon.

Baltimore had designated Fry for assignment over the weekend. That marked a fairly swift downturn after the southpaw got off to an excellent start to the 2021 campaign that seemed as if it’d make him a deadline trade chip. From the start of the 2021 season through the All-Star break, Fry held opposing hitters to a pitiful .210/.326/.218 slash in 33 innings. His 4.09 ERA was fairly ordinary, but he struck out 31% of opposing hitters while inducing grounders on more than half the balls in play against him.

Unfortunately, Fry’s performance has taken a sharp downward turn since that point. Going back to the All-Star Break, the Michigan native has an 8.54 ERA in only 26 1/3 frames. Fry has continued to keep the ball on the ground, but his strikeout rate has plummeted to a below-average 22% while his walk percentage has spiked to an untenable 19.7%. The O’s have optioned Fry a couple of times in that span and eventually moved on altogether after he allowed nine runs in his 12 frames this year.

It’s possible the Snakes’ acquisition was motivated by Nelson’s loss to the virus list, but that they relinquished a minor league arm would seemingly indicate Fry could hold a 40-man roster spot. Osorio, 19, signed with the D-Backs out of Venezuela. He spent last season in the Dominican Summer League.