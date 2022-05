PHILADELPHIA -- Just how valuable might the first six games of this Padres road trip be come September? Well, look at it this way: Both the Braves and Phillies fancy themselves as contenders in the National League. The Padres -- with their best player injured, with their manager away from the team, with their offense struggling -- just won two road series against two teams they expect to be competing with for a spot in the postseason.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO