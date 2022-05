Matthew Liberatore was selected by the Rays 16th overall in the 2018 Draft, and then traded to the Cardinals in the deal that sent Randy Arozarena to Tampa Bay in January 2020. The left-hander is St. Louis' No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline and No. 39 overall. He was called up to the Majors on Thursday and is expected to make his big-league debut Saturday against the Pirates at PNC Park. But who is Matthew Liberatore? Here's what you need to know:

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO