Gaelynn Lea loves working with kids. So Monday's performances at Bay View Elementary were right up her alley. "A lot of my jobs in the past involved being around kids. And the reason I got into music in the first place, is that an orchestra came to my elementary school. I think it's really important that musicians play in schools, and kids can see what's possible," she shared.

PROCTOR, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO